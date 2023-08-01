Gorey district manager ‘stunned’ by inference he was ‘less than honest’ at council meeting

The district manager of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD) has said he is “stunned” and “a little bit upset” following an allegation that he was “less than honest” during a council meeting in June.. At the meeting in June a discussion on the closure of part of Gorey’s Main Street for the Market House Festival included District Manager Philip Knight and Councillor Joe Sullivan’s accounts of their visits to local business owners.

On that occasion Cllr Sullivan said he had visited “15 premises in town” to gauge the opinion of those most likely to be impacted by the street’s closure and found there was “widespread opposition to it”. Meanwhile Mr Knight said he had “went into 15-20 shops” and found that “mostly people were okay with it”. Fearful of being accused of driving a false narrative, Cllr Sullivan used July’s meeting as a platform to contend Mr Knight’s previous declaration.

“I have visited the business owners twice, the last occasion was yesterday, and two of those people spoke to the district manager I’m told,” he said. “I have letters from five people which have been submitted to the county secretary objecting to the closure of that particular block where the people are most affected. I have documentary proof that I visited five premises and have letters from those five people. Can the district manager tell me how many of those people he visited?

“I don’t want anyone to believe I was going around the town driving a false narrative. People are very, very, very unhappy, there is great disquiet. I have submitted 23 letters from business owners on the Main St and 16 signatures from people on the side streets who are going to be seriously impacted by the traffic management plan. They would be employing up to 100 people, and their voice is not being heard, as a county council we’re being a little bit cavalier, I don’t want the message to come out of here that I was promoting a false narrative, they are not happy.”

Keen to defend himself, Mr Knight hit back at the allegation he had lied about his activities in town.

“I’m a bit stunned,” he said. “It would seem to me that you’re inferring I misrepresented my experience of my visit down to the Main St. All I can say is I did go down to the Main St and I went to most of the premises within the block, and I will quite happily reiterate what I said in the last meeting; I spoke to all of the businesses, I didn’t just pick and choose, I’m a little bit upset you would suggest I was anything less than honest, that’s how I feel.”

“I was in five shops and was told you were only in two of them,” repeated Cllr Sullivan.

Mr Knight had the support of Cathaoirleach Pip Breen who said he “took exception” with any implication the district manager was being less than honest.

“It’s being implied here that I’m giving a false narrative,” Cllr Sullivan fired back. “I respect Philip’s decision to defend himself, but why didn’t the other councillors visit the businesses? Just to see. So that if I’m wrong, tell me I’m wrong.”

While he didn’t visit the businesses, Cllr Donal Kenny said he had “got a couple of phone calls, two messages” and the reaction to the street closure had been mixed.

"Let’s be honest, it’s not their ideal situation, but on all occasions they did accept it. Any of the shopkeepers I’ve spoken to, most of them were alright about it, there was a couple not overly happy about it.”

After Cllr Diarmuid Devereux noted how this experiment may act as a prelude to the full pedestrianisation of Gorey’s Main St in the “not too distant future”, Director of Services Liz Hore sought to bring the conversation to an amicable conclusion.

“Last year the festival was a victim of its own success, I could not get over the crowds,” she said. “But there was pinch points last year so we were looking at ways we could improve it; we listened to what businesses had to say, and we went with a partial street closure with access points. We’re trying to do what’s right for the town, this is a really positive thing for Gorey and we want people to come in to Gorey, shop in Gorey. We’re going to see how it works, then review it.