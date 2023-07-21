Gorey cycling group urge council to implement safety measures – ‘we are heading for a tragedy’

With one cyclist having suffered serious injuries on the Gorey to Courtown road already this summer, the members of the Gorey Pedestrian and Cycling Association (GPCA) are urging Wexford County Council (WCC) to implement signage and traffic calming measures to improve safety in the area. During a presentation at the monthly meeting of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD) the group presented the findings from an audit it carried out in Gorey.

The report included five key recommendations to enhance and promote walking, wheeling and cycling as sustainable modes of transportation in the town. These recommendations are: more dedicated walking and cycling infrastructure. Upgrades and maintenance for existing infrastructure. Measures to calm and control traffic. Enhanced pedestrian crossing facilities. Improved communication, public engagement and education.

As part of its audit, the GPCA carried out a survey among regular pedestrians and cyclists in Gorey. It found that the top three barriers to walking were concerns about traffic and road safety (59 per cent), lack of pedestrian crossings (50 per cent), and quality of footpaths (47.5 per cent). A further 39.5 per cent of respondents said they would like to use a non-electric bike more often, and 22 per cent would like to use an e-bike more often. Only 11 per cent of people agreed or strongly agreed that “it is safe and convenient to undertake journeys by cycling in Gorey town”.

Just 14 per cent of people make a journey by cycling several times a week, with 68 per cent saying they never cycle. The top four barriers to cycling were concerns about traffic and road safety (72 per cent), lack of cycle lanes (63 per cent), and lack of bike parking/obstacles such as parked cars in cycle lanes (40 per cent each).

When asked what would make people more inclined to walk and cycle, the most common response was “nore dedicated walking and cycling infrastructure (74 per cent)”. When asked about their barriers to cycling, 63 per cent of respondents said the lack of cycle lanes was one of the barriers they faced.

The group contend there is a need for Gorey to obtain a “greater share of the €1m per day that is being spent on active travel under the programme for government” and to subsequently “develop infrastructure that will make walking and cycling more safe and accessible for people of all ages and abilities”.

“Our immediate concern is that we are heading for a tragedy, and we urge WCC to implement signage and traffic calming measures to improve safety from Gorey to Courtown,” said Clare Hartweig of GPCA. “Given the recent success of the trial bolt e-bike sharing scheme in Wexford town, we recommend exploring whether such a scheme would also work in Gorey.”

The GCPA noted the need to widen and improve accessibility for footpaths, a problem which it said was “persistent in Gorey with motorists parking illegally on footpaths”. “This makes it extremely difficult for anyone with reduced mobility, wheelchair users, parents with pushchairs, and people with sight loss to move around safely in the town,” said Clare. “In many cases it also blocks sightlines, making it harder for road users to see each other. By implementing the recommended enhancements to cycle infrastructure in Gorey, the town can create a safer, more accessible, pedestrian and cyclist-friendly environment. This will encourage more residents and visitors to adopt walking and cycling as sustainable modes of transportation, leading to reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality, and a healthier, happier community overall.”

The presentation was received positively by councillors with Cathaoirleach Pip Breen agreeing that a traffic management plan needs to be on the agenda for Gorey “in the near future”. Councillor Breen also backed the GPCA’s calls for a new footpath between Gorey and Courtown: “it needs to be finished and we will be pushing on with that later in the year,” he said.

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux, who is a member of the GPCA, said these proposed changes would not only make life safer for pedestrians and cyclists but also benefit the environment at a time when the focus was on reducing emissions. Indeed, he went a step further, stating that he believed “the day is coming when we’ll have a pedestrianised town”.

With the GPCA describing existing cycle lanes as “fragmented”, Cllr Joe Sullivan made a case for linking lanes to local villages like Courtown, Ballymoney, Ballygarrett, and Ballycanew. “At the moment it’s not safe to cycle to any of those areas, getting up on a bike to go to any of those areas is taking your life in your hands. But the more people that get behind a project like this and the more public interest you generate, will almost force the administrators to do something about it.”

Yet for all this talk of safety and traffic calming, there was one group of people who had yet to be mentioned.

“We can put cycle lanes wherever we like but one thing we can’t do is drive the cars for the drivers out there who are driving recklessly on these roads. It’s them who need to be educated,” concluded Cllr Willie Kavanagh.