Gorey councillors vent frustration and seek answers on failure to deliver housing in Gorey

A housing report circulated amongst members of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council at the March meeting evoked frustration, rage and confusion as the councillors slated the failure to deliver houses in Gorey during a housing crisis and ahead of an eviction ban.

"We are coming in to the end of an eviction ban and we always knew this was going to happen. We knew it was going to come to a conclusion,” said Councillor Joe Sullivan. “In the meantime, we are trying to progress for 20 affordable houses at the Ramsfort site, we have the site in Tobair Mhuire with 40 houses almost complete sitting idle since Christmas and the 30 units at St Joseph’s have not progressed one bit.”

Cllr Sullivan said that the fact that those 90 houses won’t be delivered by the time the eviction ban is lifted is “100 per cent at the door of Wexford County Council”.

"The responsibility for that sits fairly and squarely at the door of the Wexford County Council,” he continued. “The message you should bring back to Wexford County Council is, stop sitting on your hands, deliver what you can deliver and don’t be talking about projects that are five years down the line.”

Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said that the slow progress with the houses at St Joseph’s and Tobair Mhuire highlights “just how bureaucratic” the system is.

"It causes massive problems. There should really be 40 houses in those 40 houses at Tobair Mhuire,” he said. “It has to change.”

Councillor Anthony Donohoe noted that there were 650 units between the five districts on the housing report, asking whether any of them were Council built on Council property. He noted that 84 units in one housing development in Gorey were acquired either through turnkey purchases, approved housing bodies or part 5 agreements.

"In my opinion, that is complete displacement of the ordinary individual working person out there trying to buy a house. The state coming in on top of them, driving up housing prices and buying a house out from under them. That practice has to stop,” he said.

Paula Shorthall from Wexford County Council’s Housing Department was present at the meeting to provide the report but, as she has yet to officially move into her role, was unable to answer the questions raised at the meeting. Vice Chairperson Councillor Diarmuid Devereux, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Councillor Donal Kenny, said that it “beggars belief” why they bother having a meeting to discuss housing if the questions can’t be answered, noting that it was not Ms Shorthall’s fault.

Councillor Mary Farrell also noted the slow rate of progress with the construction of housing, asking for information on the delay with tenders for projects in Monamolin, saying that it has been dragging on for two years. Cllr Farrell also asked for an update on energy upgrades in Council houses, saying that there are still a lot of houses in “dire need” of upgrades. She also queried whether any of the new houses in Kilmuckridge will be allocated for social housing, to which she was informed that they won’t be.

Councillor Willie Kavanagh also had a question about the rate of progress, asking what was holding up the handover of the houses at Tobair Mhuire.

Noting that there was nobody in the Housing Department able to answer their questions, Councillor Andrew Bolger queried whether their shoulder was really to the wheel in relation to the housing crisis. He also queried the delays at the St Joseph’s site, saying that they were given an undertaking that “shovels would be in the ground by January”.

"That is becoming a real difficulty to keep explaining to people as to why there is a delay."

Cllr Bolger queried whether the Council was on track in relation to the Ramsfort development.

The final point was made by Cllr Donohoe, who pointed to the lag in progress with the houses at St Waleran’s.

“If that had been a private developer, we would have people living there by now. I cannot fathom the delays.”