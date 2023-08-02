Gorey councillors deny sale of iconic building – ‘The words Market House and sale have never been said in the same sentence’

The words ‘Market House’ and ‘sale’ have never been uttered in the same sentence by those in the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD). That was the message coming out of the July meeting of the GKMD as the future of the building was once more up for discussion. It returned to the agenda after Michael O’Dwyer of the Gorey Community Development Group (GCDC) spoke of its importance during a special presentation to councillors and officials.