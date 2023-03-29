Gorey councillors continue to press for channel to be cut to alleviate Ahare River flooding

The debate around the Ahare River flooding has yet to dry up, with councillors reiterating their earlier frustrations about the decisions made following a report.

Councillor Anthony Donohoe said that he had been contacted about a safety issue at Clone Beach, saying that the river at the beach currently has four to five-foot sand banks on either side which could pose a risk if not addressed.

His point was supported by Councillor Joe Sullivan, who said it was created as a result of “total inaction” by Wexford County Council in relation to the Ahare River. He said that, despite the completion of surveys and discussions on the matter, the situation is “worse off” than before.

“The resolution for all this for this is to put a warning sign on the road,” he said. “Would somebody please tell me how a warning sign on the road is going to alleviate the fill of water in the river?”

"One of the recommendations in the report , which was ignored, said that should the occasion demand, that there would be a cut put at the head of the rover to let it off, to reduce the water upstream,” adding that it would enhance the opportunity for the fish to go up the river to spawn.

"It’s absolutely a disgrace. The people of Castletown have had that road flooded for the past week and they’re coming complaining to me. What is the point in them coming to me if I cannot do a thing about it and the experts in Wexford County Council won’t do anything about it?” he said. “The people of my community deserve better than this and I am going to keep fighting for them until I get it.”

Councillor Pip Breen agreed with his fellow members, saying that “for hundreds of years locals helped the river along to get out to sea”.

"I think it should be done again. If not, the river is dead because it is stagnating,” he said. “It has to be let out to sea, nature will follow its course. Other than that, it is a disaster inland. That bridge will fail because it has so much water around it and is under flood the whole time. The land is useless to the people that own it and the trees have died because they are always under water, and they were alder trees, that are supposed to survive water.”

These sentiments were echoed by Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, who reckoned that “common sense solutions” need to be returned to.

Coastal Engineer with Wexford County Council George Colfer reiterated what he told the councillors last month, saying that the report made a number of recommendations, including the installation of a flood warning system to address the road safety issue. He said there are a lot of issues involved with trying to cut a channel at Ahare due to stringent environmental legislation. He reminded the councillors that the situation at Tacumshane Lake, where a channel is often cut, is different. Last month, he informed them that, in March, a channel is cut at Tacumshane by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) as a wildlife protection measure. In instances where a property is considered to be at risk there, Wexford County Council will cut a channel to release water and this was done two weeks ago. However, no properties are considered at risk in Ahare, he added.