Gorey councillors are none the wiser as Market House negotiations continue

Fearful of being kept out of the loop, Councillor Joe Sullivan demanded an update on the status of the Market House at the June meeting of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD). With Cllrs Anthony Donohue and Donal Kenny having previously been sent to liaise with a businessman Cllr Sullivan was keen to know why their findings had not yet been shared with the rest of the council.

“The Market House is in such a state of disrepair it’s like a derelict building,” began Cllr Sullivan. “It’s been on the agenda here for the past ten years and we’ve got absolutely nowhere with it. Two councillors here were to speak with a prospective tenant, and we never heard of their findings.”

Faced with such a pointed remark, Cllr Donohue was quick to offer some clarification.

“There was an expression of interest went out and proposals came in, that’s as far as it is at the moment. It’s with the executive,” he said.

“So whatever your report was we haven’t got access to it here?” asked Cllr Sullivan.

Cllr Kenny then sought to provide further explanation, informing the members that he and Cllr Donohue had been sent to talk with an individual interested in leasing the property and asked to introduce this individual to chief executive of Wexford County Council (WCC) Tom Enright.

“What happened hadn’t been clarified to the elected members,” continued Cllr Sullivan. “What two members know and the executive knows, we all need to know.”

“They (the individual) is being assessed by the executive as far as I’m aware and whenever the executive brings their report back to us then we will find out,” responded Cllr Donohue.

Still not content, Cllr Sullivan queried why he and Fianna Fáil party colleague Andrew Bolger hadn’t been sent on this discreet mission.

“If my memory serves me right the two councillors were selected to meet the business as they knew him personally,” said Cllr Willie Kavanagh bringing the discussion to a close.