Gorey Community School puts student achievement in the spotlight at annual award ceremony
The past year has been a busy one for staff and students at Gorey Community School but, at a recent awards ceremony, they all had the opportunity to pause and celebrate the school’s many wins.
The annual ceremony saw a large number of students highlighted for their contributions to school life in 2022 and 2023. From musical talent to sporting success and everything in between, all manner of contributions were celebrated.
The winners of the Student of the Year awards and the Perpetual Awards 2023 were as follows:
Students of the Year
First: Roisin Healy and Andrew Kinsella
Second: Katie Tyrell and Dean Sexton
Third: Frank Sweeney Award: Eabha Martin and Niamh Hornsby
Transition Year: Aaron O’Connor and Meadbh O’Dwyer
Fifth: Fionn Ahern and Meabh Ni Lionain
Sixth: Aisling na hOige: Remi Laloy and Ava Callaghan
Fifth: Yr LCA Student of the Year: Noah Flynn McCabe
Colm Donnelly Award: Tiernan Black
Ciara Ryan Spirit of Athletics Award: Ruby Gallagher O’Reilly
Sarah Robinson Award: Anna Hughes, Éabha Martin, Joseph O’Flaherty, and Caoimhe McGonigle.
Third Year Fr Forde Winner: Aideen Geraghty
Byrne Perry History Award: Jenna Cullen
Third Year Most Promising Musical Student: Niamh Hornsby
Third Year Ruby Rouge Business Award: Grace McLoughlin and Diarmuid Cronin
Eileen Barrington Irish Culture Award: Jennifer O’Gorman and Ruadhán Comerford
Sixth Year Perpetual Awards
Sixth Year Eibhlin Barrington: Students : Ruadhan Comerford and Jennifer O’Gorman
Sixth Year Sports Person of the Year: Siun Murdiff
Sixth Year Michael Considine Award: David Remenyik
Sixth Year Business Innovate Award: Joe Doyle
Sixth Year Amy Sunderland Award: Kayleigh Redmond Tomkins
Sixth Year Cervantes Award: Remi Laloy
Sixth Year New Perpetual Subject Awards
Le Prix Francophile: Ava Doran
German Award: Joe Doyle
Japanese Award: Amanda Redmond
Geography Award: Saoirse McDonald
Classics Award: Aibhe Whelan
Construction Award: Andrew Coyne
Vincent Browne English Award: Sam Ryder
On the sporting front Marcus Wallace received the Chris Martin Perpetual Rugby Award and Siún Murdiss received the Conor O’Sullivan Sportsperson of the Year Award.