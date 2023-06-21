Gorey Community School puts student achievement in the spotlight at annual award ceremony

First Year 'Joint Students of the Year' Andy Kinsella and Roisin Healy pictured with teacher Deborah Donohoe at the Gorey Community School's End of Year Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Recipients of the Sarah Robinson Awards for Irish: Éabha Martin, Joseph O'Flaherty, Anna Hughes, Theresa Kenny (Teacher) and Caoimhe McGonigle pictured at the Gorey Community School's End of Year Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fifth Year Award recipients pictured at the Gorey Community School's End of Year Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Gorey Community School's Sports Awards ceremony in Gorey Community School on Tuesday evening were Ursula Jacob, Kate Kelly, Denis Nolan (Chairman, Wexford Ladies Football), Mary Leacy and Rory McCarthy (Deputy Principal, Gorey Community School). Pic: Jim Campbell

Jennifer O'Gorman and Ruadhán Comerford received the Eileen Barrington Irish Culture Award pictured during the Sixth Year Awards ceremony in Gorey Community School on Tuesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

JCSP Second and Third Year Awards pictured at the Gorey Community School's End of Year Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sixth Year Senior Camogie team pictured with guest Mary Leacy and coach Ursula Jacob during the Gorey Community School's Sports Awards ceremony in Gorey Community School on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sixth Year Senior Football team pictured with coach Anita Hughes during the Gorey Community School's Sports Awards ceremony in Gorey Community School on Tuesday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Joint Students of the Year: Remi Laloy and Ava Callaghan pictured with Sixth Year Head Rose Martin during the Sixth Year Awards ceremony in Gorey Community School on Tuesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

David Remenyik received the Michael Considine Maths Award and Sam Ryder received the Vincent Browne Perpetual Award for Excellence in English pictured during the Sixth Year Awards ceremony in Gorey Community School on Tuesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kayleigh Redmond Tomkins receiving The Amy Sunderland Perpetual Art Award from Lisa Sunderland pictured with Sixth Year head Rose Martin during the Sixth Year Awards ceremony in Gorey Community School on Tuesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Third Year Award recipients pictured at the Gorey Community School's End of Year Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Recipients of Academic Subject awards pictured during the Sixth Year Awards ceremony in Gorey Community School on Tuesday. (l to r)- Aibhe Whelan, Andy Lu, Jack Byrne, David Griffiths, Amanda Redmond, Antoni Stepian, Saoirse McDonald, Patrick Byrne, Ava Doran, Joe Doyle, Remi Laloy. Pic: Jim Campbell

First Year Academic Award recipients pictured with teacher Deborah Donohoe at the Gorey Community School's End of Year Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Second Year Award recipients pictured at the Gorey Community School's End of Year Awards Ceremony on Thursday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The past year has been a busy one for staff and students at Gorey Community School but, at a recent awards ceremony, they all had the opportunity to pause and celebrate the school’s many wins.

The annual ceremony saw a large number of students highlighted for their contributions to school life in 2022 and 2023. From musical talent to sporting success and everything in between, all manner of contributions were celebrated.

The winners of the Student of the Year awards and the Perpetual Awards 2023 were as follows:

Students of the Year

First: Roisin Healy and Andrew Kinsella

Second: Katie Tyrell and Dean Sexton

Third: Frank Sweeney Award: Eabha Martin and Niamh Hornsby

Transition Year: Aaron O’Connor and Meadbh O’Dwyer

Fifth: Fionn Ahern and Meabh Ni Lionain

Sixth: Aisling na hOige: Remi Laloy and Ava Callaghan

Fifth: Yr LCA Student of the Year: Noah Flynn McCabe

Colm Donnelly Award: Tiernan Black

Ciara Ryan Spirit of Athletics Award: Ruby Gallagher O’Reilly

Sarah Robinson Award: Anna Hughes, Éabha Martin, Joseph O’Flaherty, and Caoimhe McGonigle.

Third Year Fr Forde Winner: Aideen Geraghty

Byrne Perry History Award: Jenna Cullen

Third Year Most Promising Musical Student: Niamh Hornsby

Third Year Ruby Rouge Business Award: Grace McLoughlin and Diarmuid Cronin

Eileen Barrington Irish Culture Award: Jennifer O’Gorman and Ruadhán Comerford

Sixth Year Perpetual Awards

Sixth Year Eibhlin Barrington: Students : Ruadhan Comerford and Jennifer O’Gorman

Sixth Year Sports Person of the Year: Siun Murdiff

Sixth Year Michael Considine Award: David Remenyik

Sixth Year Business Innovate Award: Joe Doyle

Sixth Year Amy Sunderland Award: Kayleigh Redmond Tomkins

Sixth Year Cervantes Award: Remi Laloy

Sixth Year New Perpetual Subject Awards

Le Prix Francophile: Ava Doran

German Award: Joe Doyle

Japanese Award: Amanda Redmond

Geography Award: Saoirse McDonald

Classics Award: Aibhe Whelan

Construction Award: Andrew Coyne

Vincent Browne English Award: Sam Ryder

On the sporting front Marcus Wallace received the Chris Martin Perpetual Rugby Award and Siún Murdiss received the Conor O’Sullivan Sportsperson of the Year Award.