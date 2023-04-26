Gorey community ramp up the style stakes at fundraiser in memory of Clare Jordan

Jay Kenny, Mairead Fortune, Lorraine Doyle and Ciaran Kenny at the Frocktails and Mocktails in memory of Claire Jordan in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Photo: Jim Campbell

The Ashdown Park Hotel was transformed into a “wonderland” recently as the community joined together to celebrate the life of the late Clare Jordan.

A huge crowd of people arrived at the hotel decked out in their finery for the ‘Cocktails and Frocktails’ event, which proved to be one of the biggest fundraisers the hotel has ever seen. According to organiser Josephine Casey, the event was a sell-out success.

"It undoubtedly the biggest night in the Ashdown. It was like walking into a wonderland. It was just magical,” she said. “It was oversold and people were still screaming for tickets last minute. You couldn’t get into a beauticians in Gorey to get your hair or nails done that weekend as everyone was getting geared up for the night.”

According to Josephine, the event was so busy that Tom Dukes and his table had to dine in the Rowan Tree restaurant.

In addition to a “superb meal”, the crowd enjoyed music from Tommy Carroll and The Hardy Bucks, entertainment from MC Michael Dwyer and an auction. The guests also battled it out in the style stakes, with awards presented to some of the best dressed on the night.

The ‘Most Stylish Man' award went to Podge Hall, with David Morris picking up the ‘Fittest Man’ award. Kim McNeill won both the ‘Most Stylish Junior Lady’ and the ‘Sally Foran’ award, while Celine Hawthorne won the ‘Most Stylish Senior Lady’ prize. Péig and Michael Sinnott of Craanford won the award for ‘Most Stylish Couple’.

Throughout the evening, Clare’s memory was kept alive through conversation, and in the memory book at the entrance in which guests shared their memories of the much-loved young woman who died at the age of 29 last August. In addition to being an event in memory of Clare, it served as a fundraiser for Pieta and Talk to Tom and donations are still rolling in.