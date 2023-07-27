Gorey bid fond farewell to Reverend Katherine Kehoe

Ivan Dungan and Pam Galloway pictured at Rev Katherine Kehoe's leaving function in the Gorey Methodist Church on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at Rev Katherine Kehoe's leaving function in the Gorey Methodist Church on Sunday were Ali Denvir and Anne O'Brien. Pic: Jim Campbell

Siobhan Norman, Ciara and Heather O'Leary were pictured at Rev Katherine Kehoe's leaving function in the Gorey Methodist Church on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Leech and Poole families were pictured at Rev Katherine Kehoe's leaving function in the Gorey Methodist Church on Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Gorey’s Methodist Church bid a sad farewell to one of its favourite Ministers recently, with the departure of Reverend Katherine Kehoe in June for a new beginning in Carlow.

On June 18, they held a ‘Circuit’ farewell, similar to a Parish event, in the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey, with a meal.

The following Sunday saw Reverend Kehoe conduct her last Service, for Gorey and Arklow. “We had a cup of tea in the Hall afterwards, with a cake,” said Reverend Kehoe.

Gorey Methodist Church was nearly full to the brim with over 80 worshippers. Reverend Kehoe started her service in Gorey in 2018 but is now being stationed to Carlow and Kilkenny in line with Methodist practices.

Reverend Kehoe remembers her five years in Gorey fondly, as one of the best times of her life. A highlight was meeting the late Cecil Riddle of South East Radio, who played many of her musical requests.

It was only later that she discovered that Cecil was a member of her congregation. “I felt I knew him for 20 years before I came here,” she said. Reverend Kehoe conducted Cecil’s Funeral Service in 2020.

“Gorey and Arklow are completely in my blood. I was heartbroken to leave, but when we are ordained, we say we go where we are sent,” she said.

“I made so many friends, not just in the Methodist Church, but also in the Church of Ireland, Roman Catholic Church, and Presbyterian Church.”

Reverend Kehoe says it was the “happiest five years.” Gorey Methodist Church has about 150 members, with a smaller number in Arklow.

Highlights of the Methodist calendar include the Covenant Service on the first Sunday in the year when members renew their pledge to their God, and in May they celebrate Aldersgate Day, in memory of the Founders of the movement, John and Charles Wesley.

Gorey Methodist Church is very much part of the wider community, said Reverend Kehoe, with regular coffee mornings on Wednesdays in the Market Square in Gorey, and fundraisers. “It’s the highlight of the week for many people, especially for people living alone.”