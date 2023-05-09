Gap Vintage Club give final show of support for John Carroll with presentation to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

The Gap Vintage Club presented a cheque for €1342 to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association proceeds from their recent road run. Pictured at the presentation in The Gap Pub recently were Jim Dixon, Andy Greene, Con Carroll. Linda Greene, James Kinsella, Mary Carroll. Front- Mick Darcy, John Carroll (who passed away a week later), Peggy Darcy. Pic: Jim Campbell.

Gap Vintage Club gave what was to be their final show of support to local man John Carroll when they presented him with a cheque for €1,342 in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) recently.

The Gorey man was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2018 and was supported on his MND journey by the IMNDA along with a number of other people in the area. Sadly, after a long illness borne with great courage and in good spirits, John passed away just days after the cheque presentation.

At the presentation less than a week before he passed away, John thanked everyone associated with the Gap Vintage Club for their great effort and all the work that went into organising their Vintage Autos and Tractor Road Run fundraiser. He gave his appreciation for the wonderful turn out and community support and thanked the Club for selecting IMNDA as their charity to benefit from the funds raised on the day and also for raising awareness of the disease.

Money raised for the IMNDA is used to provide support for people diagnosed with MND and their families and carers. MND is a progressive, life limiting neurological condition which causes the nerves and muscles to stop working and is a very debilitating disease for which there is no cure. The disease can affect a person’s ability to use their hands, to walk, talk, swallow and breathe and not all diagnosed with the disease are affected in the same way.

Monies donated to the IMNDA are used to fund specialist nurses who support families, advocacy and counselling services for families and to provide essential equipment and home care services to allow a person with MND to remain in their own homes. All of the services provided help improve the quality of life for the MND sufferer and their families. The IMNDA also provides funding for medical and scientific research.