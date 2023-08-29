Fundraiser for North Wexford Musical Theatre is a great success

North Wexford Musical Theatre had a sold out show for their second fundraiser of the summer with a cabaret night in the Loch Garman Arms in Gorey on Friday, August 18. Pic by Paul Kehoe

North Wexford Musical Theatre held their second fundraiser of the summer with a cabaret night in the Loch Garman Arms in Gorey recently.

The stormy weather didn’t deter guests arriving as singers and instrumentalists performed to a full house.

Host Rónán P Byrne got proceedings off to a great start singing ‘Wilkommen’ from the musical Cabaret and the set list for the evening including Ed Sheeran to Queen, Toy Story to Hamilton, and original music on the night from local singer songwriter Karen Dunbar.

They were musically accompanied by the society’s musical director Conor McCarthy and organisers Laura Doyle and Erin Hogan were delighted with the money raised.

Performers on the night are all part of the cast of Rent which takes to the stage in Gorey Little Theatre in September. The Saturday performance is now sold out with limited seating available for the Thursday and Friday performances. Tickets are available on gr8 events.ie.

“Thank you to every cast member, production team member, family member, friend, and business who supported us on Friday night at our cabaret,” added a spokesperson.

Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village.