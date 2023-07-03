First ever ‘Fit Farmer’ programme to be held in Wicklow

The first-ever Fit Farmer Programme, aimed at improving Wicklow farmers' health and wellbeing, will take place every Thursday in Carnew Mart, between June 29 and July 27.

Under the Healthy Ireland Fund Round 4, Healthy Wicklow and Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership have held several consultations with the farmers and have designed a health and wellbeing programme which will contain a different workshop each week.

On July 6, there will be exercise and mobility workshops at 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m., followed by a visit from the Irish Heart Foundation Mobile Bus on July 13, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Skin cancer, smoking and nutrition will be the topics of discussion on July 20 (12.30 p.m.) and July 27 (2 p.m.), while there will be a ‘walk and talk’ taking place every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the new Coolafancy track.

The farming community is a cohort the council has not targeted before, and a creative approach was used to work collaboratively with a number of different partners to boost resilience and support their physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County, Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy, said: “We welcome projects like this that will have a real impact on the health and wellbeing of the communities across County Wicklow.”

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, welcomed the programme saying: “It is great to see initiatives like the Fit Farmer programme being delivered at a local level in partnership with a number of organisations, we are delighted to support the implementation of health and wellbeing programmes and projects in a variety of settings."