Finance Minister hears concerns of Wexford businesses as he prepares for Budget 2024

At the County Wexford Chamber breakfast briefing in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Thursday were Deirdre O'Flynn, Brendan Crowley (President County Wexford Chamber), Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD, Roisin Clancy, Lorcan Kinsella and Mary Browne. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ahead of October’s Budget, Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD, has visited Gorey to listen to the views and concerns of the business community in the County Wexford Chamber. The minister was in Gorey as a guest of Senator Malcolm Byrne who said, “The discussions were very useful and the minister found the day, hearing about issues on the ground, to be very fruitful. Minister McGrath pointed out that we have a really strong economy and that unemployment is at record low levels but that we cannot take it for granted and have to prepare for long term challenges.”

“He was impressed by the range of businesses operating in Co Wexford in such a variety of sectors.”

The Cork-based minister started the day addressing the County Wexford Chamber at a business breakfast sponsored by Nolan Transport. Following a wide ranging address, he engaged in a question and answer session with the audience. Chamber President, Brendan Crowley, stressed the importance of the completion of the M11 motorway from Oylegate to Rosslare and the provision of the South East Technological University (SETU) campus in Wexford as top infrastructural priorities to help the county’s development.

At the event, the minister and Senator Byrne met with Eimear Mannion of St. Aidan’s Services, Gorey, where they discussed some of the current challenges facing voluntary bodies operating in the disability sector. Minister McGrath then paid a visit to Staffords’ Bakeries, the largest employer in North Wexford, to hear how the bread manufacturer was continuing to expand, and also to the Hatch Lab, where he met with a number of companies, including having a good discussion with CSC, the asset management company.

The Minister also met with the Redmond Hotel Group, local councillors and with the chief executive of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright.

“It was a busy schedule but the minister was very much in listening mode,” said Senator Byrne. “If we are going to continue to have a strong economy and ensure we provide the jobs of the future, then the voices of those in business and creating jobs must be heard.”