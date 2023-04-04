Fans flock to Gorey to meet Love Island winner Ekin-Su

Lucy-Lou Foley with a card for Love Island's Ekin Su pictured with dad Patrick Foley at Hickey's Pharmacy in Gorey on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Queues started early as fans turned out in large numbers to see Love Island's Ekin Su at Hickey's Pharmacy in Gorey on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Roísin Kinsella presented one of her cupcakes to Love Island's Ekin Su in Hickey's Pharmacy in Gorey on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ekin Su waving to the many fans who wait outside the pharmacy to meet the Love Island star at Hickey's Pharmacy in Gorey on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Young lady recording the moment from outside in the queue of the visit of Love Island's Ekin Su to Hickey's Pharmacy, Gorey on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

One staff member enjoying the music during the visit of Love Island's Ekin Su at Hickey's Pharmacy in Gorey on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Love Island star Ekin-Su was greeted by swarms of fans from across Ireland as she jetted in to Gorey for a meet and greet event at Hickey’s Pharmacy.

As part of a three-stop Irish tour with BPerfect Cosmetics, the reality star and winner of the eighth series of Love Island paid a visit to Gorey Shopping Centre, where she spoke with hoards of fans and browsed through what the shop had to offer. According to Store Manager Lisa Power, the event was a “massive success”.

“We sold 120 tickets and we also drew a crowd of about 200. There was such high demand. It wasn’t just people from Gorey. We had people from Kildare, Carlow, Wicklow and Dublin who travelled for it.” she said.

"Ekin-Su was absolutely lovely. She talked to everyone and was really down to earth. She was particularly good with young girls, telling them all they were beautiful and talking to them all about confidence.

She was trying to shop at the end and couldn’t believe stuff we had. We gave her a gift of pyjamas, a Gorey keyring and magnet. She’s mad for Tayto so gave her six pack of that, and she loves Dairy Milk so we gave her a big slab of that, too.”

According to Lisa, the Love Island star was extremely complimentary of Gorey.

"She couldn't believe how busy the town was. She loved Gorey and had really nice things to say about the place.”

Guests on the night also enjoyed cupcakes provided by local baker Roisin Kinsella, while musician Aoife Cullen entertained the crowds with some songs.

Following the event, the BPerfect rep informed Lisa that the Gorey stop was the most successful one of Ekin-Su’s tour in terms of both product sales and attendees.

"They couldn’t believe how successful it was. After this, BPerfect is thinking of doing more things like this in Gorey,” she said. “Gorey is really on the map now. It is the centre of everything. They have recognised that we have a nice store, that it is a bustling town and that Gorey is one of the fastest growing towns in Ireland, which is something that I always mention.”

A British model and reality show star, Ekin-Su shot to fame on winning the eighth series of the ITV2 reality series Love Island alongside Davide Sanclimenti. She now has her own line of make-up with Belfast-born make-up line BPerfect.