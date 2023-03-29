Family of late Castletown teenager Colm Donnelly organising Wexford road run in his memory

Plans are gathering momentum for a road run in memory of Castletown teenager Colm Donnelly – a Castletown teenager who died in a freak accident in February.

The 18-year-old student at Gorey Community School died several days after sustaining serious injuries while carrying out repair work on a car. To celebrate his life and his love of machinery of all kinds, his family and friends are organising The Colm Donnelly Remembrance Road Run on Sunday, April 23.

"Colm was a farming and car fanatic and took great pride in carrying out various projects on his tractors and cars, alongside caring for his animals on the farm. Unfortunately, Colm had an accident while working on his car and sustained serious injuries and sadly passed away six days later. Both my parents, Walter and Louise Donnelly, along with Colm's friends and family decided to organise a Road Run in memory of Colm,” explained Colm’s sister Niamh.

In addition to remembering Colm, the event is aimed at raising vital funds for ICU St Vincent’s University Hospital, Friends of Gorey District Hospital, Kilanerin National School and Gorey Community School, added Niamh. All of the proceeds from the event will go to these causes.

The event will kick off at the Bunker Bar on April 23. Registration will take place at 10 a.m., with the event kicking off at 1 p.m. Registration is €25 including refreshments and live music. All vehicles welcome.

A GoFundMe Campaign set up in the run up to the event has already raised €3,699 of its €4,000 goal. It can be accessed at https://gofund.me/71ae55c1.