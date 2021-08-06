Excitement in Gorey as lucky Lotto player wins an amazing €162,228

THERE is great excitement in Gorey after one lucky person scooped a massive €162,228 in Saturday night’s lotto draw.

The €6 quick pick ticket was purchased sometime on Saturday morning in the Applegreen Service Station in Millands.

It’s believed the lucky punter was just one number away from winning the overall jackpot of €8,358,554 in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus number in Saturday night’s draw netting themselves a whopping €162,228.

The manager of the store, Frances McCarthy, said there is great excitement in the store as people wonder who the lucky winner is.

Frances said the ticket was a €6 quick pick and it’s likely it was bought sometime on Saturday morning.

‘We wish them the very best of luck and we are all just hoping it’s someone local,’ said Frances.

‘We have lovely regular customers here and we have great craic with them and we are all praying it’s one of those who won, but whoever it is, the best of luck to them,’ she added.

In the meantime lotto players across the county are being urged to check their tickets to see if they have the the one that matched five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night’s draw.

The numbers drawn on Saturday night were 08, 11, 29, 42, 44, 46 and the bonus number was 18.

Whoever has the winning ticket is advised to sign the back of it an contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Because the jackpot wasn’t won at the weekend it means Wednesday night’s lotto jackpot will be around €9m.

