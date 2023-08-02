Excitement builds ahead of Gorey Market House Festival 2023

Three days of family friendly music, arts and events throughout the town with something for everyone

Crowds enjoying the craic on the opening night of the Gorey Market House Festival last year. Pic: Jim Campbell

Making plans for your bank holiday weekend? The streets of Gorey are set to come alive with the annual Gorey Market House Festival, kicking off three days of family friendly music, arts and events throughout the town with something for everyone.

The Gorey Market House Festival will take place next weekend, August 4, 5 and 6, on Gorey Main Street with fringe events taking place across the town.

On Friday, the town will come alive for the weekend ahead with Cornerboy followed by Allie Sherlock. On Saturday, August 5, Small Fish, Daft Punk Tribute and Conmor will get the crowd ready for Springsteen A Tribute, Ireland’s Ultimate Bruce Springsteen Tribute.

And, on Sunday, August 6, there is an eclectic mix of musical talent taking to the stage, including Cludaigh, Neon River, Code of Behaviour, Footsqueaker, Finnian, Thinner Lizzy before Abbaesque.

This year the festival promises to be action packed for the whole family with fringe events happening throughout the weekend including the ever popular Play Day, which will take place in the recently redeveloped Gorey Town Park on Saturday, August 5, from 12pm to 5pm.

The play day will feature fun for the whole family with Puppet Shows, Magicians and Face Painting. The Annual Busking Competition in association with Making Music will also take place on Saturday with €1000 worth of vouchers up for grabs for budding musicians. The Fancy Dress Fun Run will take place on Sunday, August 6, from 11am with an Arts and Crafts Market taking place on Gorey Main Street from 12pm to 4pm.

Philip Knight, Gorey District Manager said: “I am excited at the prospect of this year’s Market House Festival. The Committee has worked incredibly hard to put together a strong music line up that will provide ‘something for everyone’.

“Last year’s festival was a resounding success so we had a lot to live up to. I think we have achieved that. The Family Funday will coincide with the official launch of the District Park and promises to be a day of delights for all the family. I would like to thank the Councillors and businesses that are supporting the Festival and I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

There will be a family fancy dress fun run on Sunday as part of the Market House Festival starting on the Main Street in front of the festival stage at 11am.

The 2km run will be led out by a Garda squad car and take participants up Fort Road, through the Town Park, back down North Parade and the opportunity to run down the Main Street to the finish line. The run is free and while runners don’t have to be in fancy dress, you are encouraged to do so.

Those wishing to take part should arrive at the main stage for the Festival on the Main Street at 10.45am. Those aged under 12 years old wishing to take part must be accompanied by a responsible adult. There are plenty of volunteers on the route, many come from the local Croghan Athletic Club, to help guide runners and ensure safety.

Anyone who requires further information can contact either Andrew Bolger on 087 1713176 or Malcolm Byrne on 086 2237102.

The regular Gorey Park Run will also take place on Saturday in the Town Park starting at 9.30am. This is a free 5km run that takes place every Saturday morning and is open to everyone to run or walk.

Malcolm Byrne said: “There are lost more people out running and walking now, especially since Covid. The Festival weekend gives everyone the chance to throw on a pair of runners and have fun with lots of others doing the same.”

For more information on the festival, visit LoveGorey.ie, Gorey Market House Festival on Facebook or Instagram, www.markethousefestival.com or email gorey@wexfordcoco.ie