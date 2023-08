"These complaints are coming from hard-working families with small children, we owe them some kind of duty of care," said Cllr Diarmuid Devereux at a recent meeting of Gorey Municipal Council. Photo: stock image

A pub in the Cluainín area of Gorey town has been the subject of a number of complaints regarding excessive noise past its agreed deadline. Those complaints were issued to local councillor Diarmuid Devereux who spoke on behalf of local residents at the July meeting of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District.