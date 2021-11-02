Enjoyable day of classic ploughing in Carnew

Les Handbidge with his horses Fred and Lexi.

Judges John Dunne (Kildare) and John Byrne (Wicklow) at the Carnew Ploughing Match.

IT WAS a great day out in Tomacork as Carnew Ploughing Society gathered for the autumn harvest Championship event.

Lands were kindly donated by John Hall for the ploughing match which saw a total of 34 farmers take part with the festivities of Match 76 kicking off at 12 noon sharp.

The competition included all usual classes, horse ploughing and all stubble keeping up traditions.

Results were Best Local Ploughman: John Somers, Croneyhorn, Horse class: Leslie Handbidge, 2 Furrow Champion Class: Barry Kent, Liam Hamilton and Denis Dunne, 3 Furrow Jnr: John Somers, 3 Furrow Snr: Billy Donnelly and Reversible Class: Tom Donnelly.

Single Furrow Class was David Levingston, Nick Welsh, Eugene Stephens with 2 Furrow Vintage Mounted Class going to Oliver Smith, David Murphy and Paddy Doyle.

First place in the 2 Furrow Vintage Trailer Class went to Tommy Pierce with Jim Cullen in second place and Sean Murphy in third.

Finally in the 2 Furrow Classic Class, first place went to George Lawless, followed by Cecil Hughes and Paddy Barnes.

Suzanne O'Sullivan of the society said that an enjoyable day was had by all with prize giving held on the field afterwards.

“Carnew Ploughing Society would like to thank our sponsors and everyone else for their continued support”.