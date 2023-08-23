End of an era in Gorey as Browne’s skittles contest is held for the final time
Browne’s skittles contest for women on Friday, August 11, marked the end of an era after 44 years, as the much beloved annual tournament draws to a close due to Browne’s pub being sold .
The women’s skittles contest showcased the best of Gorey’s local talent: the latter leg of the contest, for men, took place on Friday, August 18.
Curraghwoods were the winners of the Browns Ladies Skittles Division One tournament on Friday evening, the team consisting of Lillian Byrne, Paula Boland, Margaret Boland (Browns Bar), Paula Boland and Chloe Fitzpatrick.
The Golden Girls were runners-up in the Division One tournament, with Catriona Levingston, Susan Levingston, Sylvia Murphy, Margaret Boland (Browns Bar), Pauline Travers and Ann Dwyer.
“It’s a big occasion that it’s actually finishing up this year completely,” said a spokesperson. The 32 Roses of Tralee entourage threw a few skittles as well during the evening, adding to the fun and excitement.
“This year, the committee asked that we put on a game when the Roses were going through, as they wanted to stop again with us. It got such a brilliant reception from everyone on the corner and from Gorey itself,” added the spokesperson.