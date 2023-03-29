Dire need for community centre one of key recommendations in “innovative” north Wexford development plan

An “innovative development plan” that looks at the needs of three neighbouring north Wexford communities was presented to the members at the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting.

Rural Development Consultant, Dr Yvonne Byrne joined the meeting with representatives of the Tara Hill Community Development Association, Castletown Development Group and Ballymoney Development Group to present the draft report of their data-informed five-year strategic community plan for the locality. The initiative was kick-started by members of the Tara Hill Community Development Association, who secured LEADER funding to support with the development of the plan.

Dr Byrne introduced the plan to the members, saying that it was “quite an innovative plan” in that it combines three neighbouring communities. It looks at the locality’s needs and the sharing of resources, she said, adding that the plan also takes into account the interconnectivity between Gorey, Courtown and other areas.

The core pillars of the plan are community, tourism, public infrastructure, transport and environment. It was developed through a variety of consultations with members of the community, including a household survey, which received 361 responses. Dr Byrne explained that the responses highlighted four key areas of importance in the locality: the need to improve accessibility and safety to walking and cycling trails; the need for increased community facilities; traffic management concerns and a desire to further support and develop existing environmental initiatives and resources in the community. It was noted that there is no community centre in any of the three areas represented.

A youth survey received 20 responses, which also had some strong themes. Young people across the Tara Hill, Castletown and Ballymoney communities expressed their desire for more activities such as youth clubs and youth cafes, along with a greater range of sports facilities and clubs and walking and cycling facilities.

A survey was also rolled out and 187 responses were received. These once again highlighted the “real need” to put in a sports hall or community hall in the area, explained Dr Byrne, who said that environmental initiatives and the need for safe walking and cycling facilities to school were also key themes.

The group proposed a governance structure that was spearheaded by the three community development groups and bolstered by six yet to be formed working groups. They also proposed that other key stakeholders in the area play a part in bringing the plan to life.

Integrated recommendations outlined by Dr Byrne included the need for effective communication across the locality; the development of the governance structure and the recruitment of volunteers; plans for capacity building; the organisation of activities and events; the development of interconnecting trails and footpaths through “recognising what is there and extending them” and the measures to protect and promote biodiversity.

Recommendations specific to Tara Hill included the enhancement of recreational experiences on Tara Hill and the development of a community facility. Dr Byrne said that they are investigating the potential of a mobile community hub for the area similar to Riverchapel Community Complex.

Regarding development at Ballymoney, some of the main recommendations outlined were the development of safe and convenient transport and parking facilities. It is hoped that a shuttle bus to the beach and an overflow car park, can be introduced, explained Dr Byrne, who said they had initiated conversations with Local Link. Accessibility is also another key priority for the area, said Dr Byrne, adding that the news that the accessibility works at Ballymoney Beach are driving ahead is very much welcomed by the community.

The need for a multi-use community facility also formed part of the site-specific recommendations for Castletown, along with road safety improvements, the need to continue to address flooding issues and the enhancement of facilities at Clone Beach.

The group’s short-term priorities include increasing walkways and seating, improving parking facilities at beaches, developing a community building and setting up youth groups and cafes. The draft report is to be shared with committee members for review before the final draft is publically shared for comment, explained Dr Byrne.

Dr Byrne noted that funding would be required to drive these initiatives forward, highlighting LEADER funding, the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, the Community Climate Action Fund and ORIS as some of the sources they were looking into.

Councillor Joe Sullivan welcomed the draft report, acknowledging the “huge work” that has been carried out in the communities in the years prior to the report.

"There is huge public support for what is being done by community organisations and people are willing to work with and support them,” he said. "I see this as a red letter day for the community as we can now move forward with ideas. This plan is reflective of what people in the community want.”

The report was also commended by Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, who suggested that the group could work with communities in Kilanerin and Ballyfad to develop their walking trails.

"I think there is massive potential there to develop the walking trails,” he said. “You would get massive return. I would appeal to the councillors, the council and groups to invest in the walking trails.”

Councillor Anthony Donohoe compared the work to a similar undertaking he was involved with in the Kilanerin community 22 years ago which led the village to what it is today. He suggested that any planned community centre be constructed adjacent to a school so that it could be used by both the school and wider community.

"The funding is there. You just need to knock on the right doors and get your ducks in a row,” he said, commending the group’s work.

He added that, when working on development plans in Kilanerin, they received buy-in from the community, with 440 people in the community signing up to pay a monthly subscription aimed at supporting these developments.

The fact that three communities worked together on the plan is “very positive” according to Councillor Andrew Bolger, who said that he believes there is “power in numbers”. He said that having a shuttle bus facility from Gorey to the surrounding areas was a great idea, and pointed to the popularity of such infrastructure in tourist locations overseas.

"This is a brilliant body of work and it’s important to have it in front of us,” he said. “If you could secure the community building, you could get many of the other services like youth groups in place.”

Councillor Pip Breen honed in on the possibility of increasing footpath connectivity between the communities and Gorey, saying that it would be good to work towards this but that it is “crucial” that the Courtown to Gorey footpath is finished first.

Councillor Mary Farrell congratulated the groups, saying that the recommendations were “certainly doable and workable”. She addressed the desire to introduce shuttle bus services and said it was positive that the group had already engaged with Local Link.

"That’s something that can happen quite quickly,” she said. “I’d recommend that you pick out the things that you can do now as that will keep the group interested and keep the plan moving along.”

The need for a good community centre in the area was firmly noted by Councillor Willie Kavanagh, who said he believes that the group should make this their key priority.

To conclude the presentation, Chairperson of Tara Hill Community Development Association Joe Roche thanked Dr Byrne and her fellow consultant, Siobhan Geoghegan for their support with the plan, adding that councillors Joe Sullivan and Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin had been particularly supportive of their endeavours.