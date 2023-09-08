Delight as Gorey respite unit which had been closed for months finally re-opens

Respite Care Services have been restored at St Aidan’s Services in Gorey following a meeting between Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte and the management of St Aidan’s Services on Monday.

Eimear Mannion, CEO of St Aidan’s Services, confirmed that respite care is resuming as of today, Friday, September 8.

“All of us at St Aidan’s are very pleased to confirm that, our Respite Service is re-opening today. This important decision was made at a management meeting yesterday afternoon, Thursday September 7.

“We are grateful to Minister Rabbitte for the commitments she made to us during her visit to our service last Monday. These most welcome commitments facilitated the re-opening of Respite sooner than would have otherwise been possible.

“Support will initially be provided to the highest priority cases, as identified by the HSE, and we will then expand the service in the weeks ahead.

“We will continue to work with the HSE to prioritise the children and adults to receive respite during the coming period, in accordance with available capacity.

Ms Mannion added: “We would again like to thank respite individuals and families for their understanding during the suspension of the service. We appreciate the vital importance of respite, and we apologise once again for the upset and distress caused by the most regrettable closure period.”

“Saint Aidan’s calls on the Government to urgently address the pay inequalities for all Section 39 organisations like ourselves, an unresolved issue that is at the very root of our recent staff shortages.

“We would especially like to thank our dedicated and hardworking staff team; we thank each of them, right across the service, for their flexibility and support during this difficult and stressful closure period. We are looking forward to welcoming all respite users back to the service in the not-too-distant future.”

Senator Malcolm Byrne facilitated Monday’s meeting with a view to restoring the vital services which closed earlier this year.

Senator Byrne said the services are reopening at St Aidan’s “from today.” “This will be of huge relief to the service users and their families. I'm very glad that after the meeting I facilitated between the Minister, HSE staff and the Board and Management of St Aidan’s, that a way was found to reopen respite. I will be continuing to push to address the pay parity issues as well as to ensure that respite services can be further extended,” he said.

The purpose of the meeting was to resolve the respite issue, both in the short term, and also in the long term, he said. There was a “keen willingness” on the part of the Minister and the management to resolve the issue, during her hour-long discussion with the Senator and a service users’ group

Challenges arose from funding and staffing issues. Negotiations are ongoing at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in relation to Section 39 funding for non-acute community agencies.

While the Minister could not intervene in that process, she “very clearly” signalled that she wanted to see pay parity issues addressed, said Senator Byrne. On foot of that discussion, there was certainly a commitment on behalf of the Minister and the HSE to address some of the funding shortfall issues, he said.

Leas-Chathaoirleach of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal Council Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin welcomed the news that St Aidan’s respite services has re-opened. "This is a massive relief to the 140 service users and their families. I’d like to commend the parents for keeping the pressure on over the past few months.

“The government needs to address the issue of pay inequality for services such as St. Aidans as a matter of urgency, and ensure that pay rates match those throughout the HSE. Otherwise we'll be back here again shortly, and that is something that cannot be allowed to happen,” he added.