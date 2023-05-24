Cyclist airlifted from Wexford roadside after collision with car

The air ambulance service, Air Corps 112, brought the man from the Wexford roadside to hospital in Dublin.

The National Ambulance Service had to call on its Air Corps 112 Air Ambulance Service this evening (Wednesday) after a collision between a cyclist and a car in North Wexford.

Emergency Services were called to the scene on the Courtown Road near Gorey, Co Wexford shortly after 7 p.m.

A man, reportedly aged in his 40s, is understood to have been injured after coming off his bicycle following a collision with a car. An ambulance and gardaí attended the scene and paramedics tended to the man at the side of the road. It is understood he may have suffered a badly broken leg.

With Wexford General Hospital out of action since a fire ripped through the building on March 1, the decision was taken to airlift the man to hospital in Dublin for further treatment, however, it is hoped that he will make a full recovery.