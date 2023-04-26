Croghan Athletics Club goes that extra mile for St Aidan’s Services

Croghan Athletic Club went that extra mile for a good cause when they selected Saint Aidan’s Services as their partner for their 2022 Christmas Charity Run.

The annual Croghan Chase on December 27 proved to be a great success once again last year, with runners of all ages and levels taking part in one of the two organised runs. Following on from its success, Club Chairperson Gary Doyle, PRO Leah Maher and Juvenile Youth Co-ordinator Shelley Atkins recently paid a visit to Saint Aidan’s Services to present the donation of €1,000 on behalf of all the club members.

“It was fantastic to visit Saint Aidan’s Services to present the donation and to learn more about the fantastic work they do. There are lots of new initiatives underway and they do powerful work in the community,” said Gary following the presentation.

On behalf of all the people supported by the service, Eimear Mannion, Saint Aidan’s Services CEO, expressed her deep appreciation to the club, and to everyone who took part in and supported the Christmas Run.

Saint Aidan’s Services provides support to over 300 persons and families in north Wexford.