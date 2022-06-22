Creativity in bloom as Askamore Tapestry Group unveil their floral wall hanging

The colours of springtime will be show all year round in Askamore Community Hall now that the Askamore Tapestry Group’s wall hanging is sitting pride of place.

After many hours of sketching, sticking and stitching, the creative group gathered for the unveiling of their final piece. The tapestry is made up of nine floral panels, each one made by a member of the group during a series of art sessions.

The unveiling marks the completion of Askamore Community Group’s first project. While the group originally joined forces in March 2020 with a view to learning some new skills from three local artists, the pandemic forced them to put their project aside. Thankfully, the group were able to come together again earlier this year and, with the help of local artists Dave Pearson, Una White and Maureen Marsh, they picked up new skills and brought their creative ideas to life.

The creative bunch have their sights set on new ventures. In July, they will begin working on a weaving project with the support of Una White.