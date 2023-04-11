Courtown lifeboat crew rush to rescue as dog gets trapped on rocks at Wexford

A crew from Courtown RNLI rushed to the rescue of a dog in crisis on Thursday after he became separated from its owner and got stuck on rocks below Ardamine Church.

In what was their first call-out of the year, a volunteer crew were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch their inshore lifeboat at approximately 2 p.m. to assist the trapped dog. They launched shortly after at 2.10 p.m. with helm Robbie Ireton and crew members Peter Browne and Amy Dowdall onboard. Arriving on the scene, they observed that Courtown Coast Guard’s shore unit couldn’t reach the dog due to the steep rocky terrain and decided that a plan needed to be formed.

Having assessed the situation, a decision was made for crew members Peter and Amy to swim ashore and climb up on the rocks and work together to fasten a harness around the large dog. Due to its size and the slippiness of the rocks, this proved challenging and the crew had to work to carry the dog carefully from rock to rock, until they managed to hand it safely over to the Coast Guard, who then reunited the dog with its relieved owner.

“This was the first call out of the year and we were delighted to assist in reuniting the dog safe and well with its owner,” said Courtown RNLI Deputy Launching Authority Jim Murphy.

“We would encourage pet owners to keep their animal on a lead when close to cliff edges, and slippery surfaces. If your pet does go into the water or gets stuck on rocks, don’t attempt a rescue yourself, they will probably get out themselves. If you are worried and need help, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”