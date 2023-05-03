Courtown Hibs Under 18s to shave their heads in solidarity with local Wexford family

​

Players on the Courtown Hibs Under 18s team recently put their heads together and thought of a way to show solidarity with a local family and fellow club members – a head shave fundraiser.

In February 2023, the Moran family was thrown into turmoil when Carol Moran suffered a horrendous medical emergency and since then, Carol has been receiving treatment in Beaumont Hospital.

Considering the strong connection that the Morans have to Courtown Hibs – with Carol’s husband Carl serving as a coach and their sons Finn and Killian playing for the club – the club and committee were keen to do all they could to support them during this difficult time and so, the idea for a charity head shave and leg wax was born.

On Friday, May 5, players on the Courtown Hibs U18 team will part ways with their hair in a charity shave, while other members of the club and committee representatives will have their legs waxed at the event. All of the money raised will go towards Carol’s rehabilitation and recovery.

Club Chairperson Keith Power said that Carl has had a “huge influence” on everyone at the club and everyone is keen to show their support for the family.

“Carl is one of the first men I met when I came through the door 11 or 12 years ago. To say he is one of life’s true gentlemen is an understatement. He is one of the most sincere people I’ve met in my life. I couldn’t articulate how much of a pleasant human he is and the family as a whole are the same,” he said.

While many people are getting involved in the event, the idea is the brainchild of players on the U18 team, a team that Carl has managed for ten years.

“The boys themselves decided on this idea. It started as something very small and it has since snowballed. We have a friend providing music every local business has gotten involved,” he explained. “The boys decided to shave their heads, and I have offered my legs and chest for the cause. The Vice Chairman and a few others are going to wear a wig to show their support.”

While the target for the fundraiser was initially 2,500, the club have already surpassed that. Donations can be made on the Go Fund Me Page, or at the event on Friday.

The evening will kick off on May 5 in Jimmy’s Bar at 8.30 p.m. and will involve the shave and wax, live music and a raffle.

Anyone who would like to donate, can do so at the ‘Charity Head Shave in Aid of Carol Moran & Family’ GoFundMe page.