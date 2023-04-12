Courtown dolphin is one of a rising number of whale and dolphin strandings around Ireland

A common dolphin that was washed up in Courtown last week forms part of the rising number of whale and dolphin stranding incidents around the country, according to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

Strandings Officer with IWDG, Stephanie Levesque said that the organisation had received many stranding reports in recent days, with common dolphin strandings being the most common. While strandings are to be expected during the winter months, these incidents are on the rise, she said.

“So far, I’ve had over 100 reports of all species in 2023 and the common dolphin makes up the bulk of them. The peak stranding period is in the winter months so that’s when we would get the most reports. The numbers we are getting overall are higher than we would like to see. They’re definitely higher than last year and it’s definitely something that we are keeping an eye on.”

Due to a lack of funding to carry out post-mortems, the IWDG cannot determine exactly what happened to the Courtown dolphin, or many of the others that have met their fate in recent months. While the organisation does receive funding to carry out examinations on deep-diving and rare species, there is nothing that covers the more common ones.

"Ireland is one of the few countries around the world that does not have a post-mortem scheme,” she said. “All we can really do without the funding for the post-mortem scheme is rely on volunteers to get detailed pictures and from them, you can sometimes see things like amputated flukes or fins or net marks and in those cases, you can say this is possibly a case of bycatch,” said Stephanie.

By looking at other countries that are experiencing similar incidents, it is possible to make suggestions as to what the influences could be, she said.

“Surrounding countries like the UK and France have been reporting very high cases of bycatch. France had very high stranding numbers this past winter due to bycatch. Can I say that’s what is happening for sure? No, but it probably plays a factor. you also have the fact more people are aware of IWDG and more people are making reports.”

The IWDG keeps an all-Ireland stranding database that holds 28-years worth of stranding data. Those who come across a stranded whale, dolphin or porpoise are encouraged to make a report via their website or app.

While they have nothing in place to carry our examinations on common species, the IWDG are looking for support towards their new scheme to examine rare and deep-diving whale and dolphin species washed up in Ireland. The National Parks and Wildlife Service have provided some funding toward the Deep Diving and Rare species Investigation Programme (DDRIP), but they require additional funds to purchase specialized equipment, PPE, to cover fees associated with the collection and transportation of carcasses to Regional Vet Labs, supporting the biologists travelling around the country to assist in leading the examination, and increase the number of animals we are able to necropsy. They are currently accepting donations via GoFundMe.