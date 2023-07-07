Courtown Community Council carries out improvement works on Wexford walking trail

Having received the award for Best Community Coastal Management Initiative at the Keep Wexford Beautiful Awards last November, the Courtown Community Council was awarded funding from Pobal and the Community Resilience Fund for two new information stands which have been installed at both ends of the Courtown Kiltennel Walking Trail forming part of the old Slí Charman Coastal Trail network.

In addition, restoration tree planting will continue along vulnerable areas of the coastal trail as per CCC’s management plan with Wexford County Council and the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The plan will also see the installation of picnic tables in the regenerated wildflower meadow at the trail head and knee high railing along the roadside. Further enhancements will include biodiversity signage and a heritage trail map.

"With the loss of our blue flag beach in Courtown, walking trails have proven to be a big attraction in the area,” said Linda Sinnott of the CCC. “We are very mindful of their protected status and we strive to adopt a best practice approach to their management.”

An overview of the The Courtown Kiltennel Trail will feature alongside other popular walking trails in north Wexford at an event in Gorey Library on Tuesday evening July 11. Booking is essential.

For further information contact Gorey Library on 0539483820.