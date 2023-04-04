Councillors seek answers on measures in place to support those facing eviction in Gorey

With the lifting of the eviction ban looming, some councillors had major concerns regarding what is down the line for many Gorey residents living in rented accommodation.

At the March meeting, Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said that he had a number of families in contact with him who are facing a notice to quit their homes, with all of them questioning what happens next and where they will go. The query arose during a wider conversation about the Council’s slow rate of delivery on many of the ongoing housing projects in Gorey.

“Would you see the emergency accommodation provision being adequate in two weeks time or would you have to say to people to refer to the Garda station?” he asked Paula Shorthall from the Wexford County Council Housing Department. “It’s not looking good. I am not sure what the capacity is this week in terms of emergency accommodation but it can’t be good.”

Later on, Councillor Andrew Bolger pointed towards the “longstanding policy” of sending people in need of emergency accommodation from the Gorey area to the south of the county.

"I have a difficulty with the government making it more difficult for people who have fallen on hard times. Do we continue to apply this policy or can something be changed in relation to that?”

Paula Shortall from the Wexford County Council Housing Department noted the questions and is to revert back to the councillors with responses.