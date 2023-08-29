Coolgreany Vintage and Heritage Show weekend set to delight young and old

The popular Coolgreany Vintage and Heritage weekend is celebrating its sixth anniversary this year with many traditional attractions and some new ones.

There will be various side events such as trashing oats, bread and butter making, horseshoe forging and several vintage displays.

Events commence from Saturday, September 9, with a vintage parade through the village starting at 7pm. The parade will be led by a piper, followed by Country and Western music in the Top Shop afterwards.

On Sunday, September 10, events kick off at midday with a great day of family fun. Attracting more than 200 vintage tractors, steam engines, vintage cars, lorries and many other vehicles from across Leinster, this event is the culmination of the weekend.

“There is also an auto jumble for enthusiasts,” said a spokesperson. “There will be various side events such as trashing oats, bread and butter making, horseshoe forging and several vintage displays.”

The many children’s events will include bouncy castles and of course, strawberries and cream. The dog show at 3pm will have great prizes, while ‘Dancing with Declan’ will be providing part of the musical entertainment.

“The Coolgreany Vintage and Heritage Show is a great opportunity to showcase heritage tractors, vehicles, plant and machiner,y and to get together with fellow enthusiasts and visitors to celebrate its six years in existence,” said Chairperson Philip Sharpe.

The admission fee is €5 for adults and children under 16 have free admittance. Camping will be available on site. All proceeds go to local community amenities.