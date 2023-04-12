Coolgreany Drama Group to bring a tale of love, loss and abandonment to the Wexford stage

Maggie Muprhy (Director) and Niall Hunter (Stage manager) pictured during Coolgreanys Drama Groups rehearsals of 'The Year of the Hiker' in St Mogue's Hall, Inch on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Willie (Stephen Finn), The Hiker (Ned Dempsey) and Mary (Ciara Spellman) pictured during Coolgreanys Drama Groups rehearsals of 'The Year of the Hiker' in St Mogue's Hall, Inch on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Coolgreany Drama Group will share a tale of love, loss and abandonment when they bring John B Keane’s ‘The Year of the Hiker’ to the stage in St Mogue’s Hall, Inch.

Directed by Maggie Murphy, this play tells the tale of a man, Hiker Lacey, who returns home on his daughter’s wedding day and seeks forgiveness from the family he walked out on 20 years previously to take to the roads.

‘The Year of the Hiker ‘shows how a family searches for answers as they try to come to terms with their feelings about how the ‘Prodigal Father’, the Hiker, abandoned them and left them to fend for themselves 20 years previously.

The Coolgreany play will see Ned Dempsey star as Hiker Lacey and Denise Moules as Freda. Other cast members include Alex Murphy as Simey Lacey, Norah Finn as Kate Lacey, Michael Condren as Joe Lacey, Ciara Spelman as Mary Lacey and Stephen Finn as Willy Dolly.

The group will perform the play on four nights – Tuesday, April 25; Wednesday, April 26; Thursday, April 27 and Saturday, April 29. The show will begin each night at 8 p.m. Tickets, including refreshments, are €12 and can be bought at the door.