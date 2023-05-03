Conditions at Courtown Coastguard station are ‘worse than horrendous’ as new site is up in air

Just enough room for one small vehicle in the Irish Coast Guard station in Courtown. Other vehicles have to be kept at a different location due to the shortage of space. Pic: Jim Campbell

The dire need to quickly progress the plans for a new Coast Guard Station in Courtown has come to the fore again, with Courtown Coast Guard Officer David Swinburne saying that conditions for those in the 23-person unit are currently “worse than horrendous”.

The current station, which was deemed unfit for purpose long ago, is a single-room operation with no toilet from which 23 crew members, both male and female, operate. There are common changing facilities for male and female crew members. While a preferred site was previously identified by the Coast Guard, the members are still faced with the challenging daily realities of operating a crucial service from a cramped and unsuitable facility.

“It’s horrendous. We have essentially a single-room building, with no changing facilities, no toilet facilities and, we have male and female crew members. We are basically sharing a ten by twenty foot room. We are using the same sink to make tea and coffee as we are for washing up after incidents. It is worse than horrendous and just really really not fit for purpose,” said David.

According to David, he and the crew were recently informed that plans to purchase the new site can soon progress. At a sector meeting in March, he said was informed by his Coast Guard Unit Sector Manager that the OPW were awaiting a letter from Wexford County Council to confirm that they had no suitable sites for the facility and, once that was received, the purchase of the private site could proceed. However, with the busy summer period looming and no sign of further movement, the coastguard crew are hoping that the “final piece of the puzzle” can be addressed with urgency.

“It is all moving very slowly. My understanding is we are very close to doing a deal. That’s what we have been told anyway,” said David. “My problem is until the site is actually purchased, anything can happen. We could lose it at this stage. If another private buyer comes in and snaps up the site, we’re back to square one. In fact, we are worse off because the land trawl has been done, the value for money aspect has been done and we have not been able to identify any other site. If we lose this site, I actually think there’s nothing else out there.”

We are about to enter the busy period. With that comes more callouts and more activity,” he said. “The jeeps are currently stored at my house, which isn’t near the station, and that means we often have to go from the station to my house to get equipment. It delays us for sure.”

Commenting on the situation, CEO of Wexford County Council Tom Enright said that the matter ultimately rests with the OPW.

“We’re very keen that the Coast Guard station situation is addressed and there is a site found for them so that they can have a suitable place. The Council very much supports that but this is a matter for the OPW to find a site for them. It’s not the Council. We are not involved in the project. It is up to the OPW to identify the site and go ahead with the development of the Coast Guard station but timelines relating to that are down to themselves,” he said.

Mr Enright said that Wexford County Council has made it clear to the OPW that they do not currently have a suitable site available, saying that if the OPW has identified another site, “there’s nothing stopping them proceeding with it”.

However, a future possibility pitched by Wexford County Council may be influencing the OPW hold up.

“We currently don’t have a site that’s suitable available but there is a proposal to potentially do a land transfer for the old Bayview site. If the Bayview site comes into the ownership of the Council, we would look to make part of that available to the Coast Guard. Obviously, that is dependent on whether that transaction would go through,” said Mr Enright.

“The OPW has heard that there is a proposal to possibly do a land swap with the Bayview and that it is being mooted as a possible site. Whether they are holding back and waiting to see whether or not that agreement goes through, that is a matter for the OPW. If the OPW want to acquire another site they have identified, let them off.”

The proposed land swap is at the centre of a discussion around the development of a new hotel in Courtown by local businessman, Thomas O’Loughlin. Mr O’Loughlin, who owns the site of the old Bayview Hotel in Courtown, has outlined his plans to apply for planning permission for a 144-room hotel in Courtown. It has been suggested that this hotel would be constructed on the site of the Wexford County Council car park if a proposal for a land swap between the old Bayview Hotel Site and the car park is approved and if planning permission is granted.

The proposal for the swap falls to a Section 183 decision and needs to go on the Council agenda and be voted on by the members of Wexford County Council before any decision is made.

Should the OPW wait to see the outcome of the land swap vote, it may push the development of the new Coast Guard station even further down the tracks. As the members of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District must first be briefed on the land swap proposal – likely in May or June – before the vote itself is taken by the full Council, there are a number of steps involved before anything could move forward.

“If there is to be a land swap done with the Bayview site, that will have to get planning approval. There may well also be a decision to be made by An Bord Pleanála. You’re looking at 12 to 18 months by the time there is any decision made. If that site was coming available, you’re looking at a year, a year and a half until something can start. That may not fit with the timeline of the OPW and Coast Guard so if they have found something suitable, I would encourage them to go ahead,” said Mr Enright.

Senator Malcolm Byrne has reiterated his frustration at the length of time it is taking to secure new accommodation for the Courtown Coast Guard Unit and at the fact that a new possibility has been put on the table. In recent months, Senator Byrne brought up the project in the Seanad, saying that it is moving at “a glacial pace”.

“Given that a site had been identified by the Coast Guard as the preferred site and that it was hoped negotiations for the purchase of that could be concluded quickly, it is of concern if Wexford County Council were to try to identify an alternative site that may delay the process. It is a matter of extreme urgency that we get a new Coast Guard facility built for Courtown,” said Senator Byrne last week.

“I’m sharing the local Coast Guard’s frustration at how long this is taking, particularly as funding was secured for this facility. The existing rocket house facility is totally inadequate for modern needs. I had really hoped we would be commencing construction this summer and I’m now frustrated.”

The OPW was contacted for an update on the project but did not respond by the time of publication.