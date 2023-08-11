Concerns raised about residents’ rights at Co Wexford nursing home

A nursing home in Camolin has received a mostly positive report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) but was deemed non-compliant in five out of 14 categories of care.

A HIQA inspector visited Valentia House Nursing Home in Camolin in an unannounced inspection on April 25, and the report was published on Thursday, August 3.

All care homes in the State are subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance with national standards.

The centre has been managed by the registered provider since 1977 and has undergone a series of considerable extensions and improvement works since then, noted the report.

The centre is registered for a total of 44 beds, but 39 residents were present on the day. The five single bedrooms on the first floor of the centre had been kept vacant by the registered provider on a voluntary basis.

It provides care and support for female and male adult residents aged over 18 years, and employs about 50 staff. There is 24-hour care and support provided by registered nursing and health care staff with the support of housekeeping, catering, activities and maintenance staff.

Resident accommodation consists of 16 single bedrooms with en-suite facilities, nine single bedrooms without en-suites, five twin bedrooms with en-suites, and six bedrooms without en-suite.

The inspector noted a “calm atmosphere and residents who looked well cared for. The vast majority of residents who spoke with the inspector reported that they were happy with the service and care provided to them. A small amount of residents had some concerns related to the level of noise associated with the building work in the centre. Overall, residents said they felt safe and comfortable.”

The residents were supported to achieve a “good quality of life, with support from a strong staff and management team. Notwithstanding the positive findings and areas of good compliance with the regulations, further improvements were required in maintaining staffing levels particularly for night time, and in quality and safety aspects such as infection control, the management of behaviours that challenge, and residents' rights.”

The unannounced inspection was triggered following receipt of unsolicited information which raised concerns about the rights of residents, communication with residents, the premises, and governance and management, stated the inspector.

The concerns related to construction and demolition work in the centre which was allegedly causing severe noise disturbance and necessitated residents having to leave their rooms in the morning for the day.

The information received alleged that residents had not been consulted with in advance of these construction works and that they were unaware of the level of disruption that the works would cause.

The inspector examined the information received during the course of the inspection by reviewing a number of records and talking to staff and residents, and found evidence to support some of the concerns.

Out of 14 categories surveyed, the centre was deemed non-compliant in four areas under capacity and capability, namely in terms of staffing, governance and management, notification of absence, and changes to information supplied for registration purposes.

Under a heading of quality and safety, it was deemed non-compliant on residents’ rights.