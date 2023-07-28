Concern for Gorey’s Iceland workers after store unexpectedly closes for a day

Iceland stores across Ireland have closed due to its parent company, Metron, being placed into examinership. Some 10 to 15 workers in Gorey are affected.

Concerns are growing for the staff of the Iceland stores in Gorey and Wexford town, as the Gorey outlet was forced to close on Saturday, July 22.

Staff in the Gorey store were told to close the shop on Saturday after a Zoom call with management at 11.30am, the Gorey Guardian understands.

Tomás Sheehan, spokesperson for the Independent Workers Union (IWU), said each outlet typically employs 10 to 15 people. The IWU represents many Iceland workers nationwide, but not in Gorey.

Iceland’s parent company, Metron Store Ltd, has been placed into examinership, casting doubt on whether staff will be paid, or receive redundancy packages.

Mr Sheehan said the Gorey store closed as part of the examinership process. The examiner recommended that some of the 27 Iceland stores nationwide be closed if they are deemed unprofitable.

“He recommended that it be brought down to about 10 possible stores,” said Mr Sheehan. “They are not keeping the workers in the loop. We’ve seen it in Cork and Dublin, that workers report for work. They show up and learn that they’ve lost their jobs. They are put on temporary layoffs.”

The trend across the other stores is that most workers are being put on temporary lay offs for four weeks or so, and if the shop doesn’t re-open, the workers are made redundant.

“It’s our view that those shops are likely to never re-open again,” said Mr Sheehan. In terms of the legislation around putting workers on temporary layoffs, there has to be a “good reason” that they will be returning to work in the near future, he said.

“In the case of these workers, it’s pretty clear that there will not be a job for them in the near future.”

Mr Sheehan said the IWU has been pushing for the time at which the workers have been put on layoffs, be reduced to a minimum as possible so they can receive their redundancy payments.

The company has not engaged with the IWU and staff are in a “very precarious” situation, not knowing if they have jobs to return to, he said.

Workers’ complaints revolved around unpaid wages, unpaid holiday pay and conditions. Some of these complaints have been relayed to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The Gorey Guardian attempted to contact Metron Stores Ltd at the time of going to print.