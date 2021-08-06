Community campaign to stop closure of Ballyfad National School

L-R Shane O Toole, Aisling Leonard (Concerned Parent) with her son Kyle Lanigan (future pupil), Myles O Toole, Lilly Boland, John Fanning (concerned parent and ex pupil) with mother Billie Fanning and daughter Zoey Fanning (Future Pupil), John O toole (ex pupil), founding family member Pat Cullen and concerned Chairman of the Management Committee Fr Denis Browne.

The community has begun a campaign to prevent the closure of Ballyfad National School, the future of which is to be decided in the coming weeks.

As it stands, there are no pupils enrolled for the coming academic year and the Department of Education has confirmed that officials are engaging with the patron body in relation to this.

A public meeting hosted by the Chair of the Board of Management, Fr Denis Browne, was attended by local families and has resulted in the creation of Friends of Ballyfad National School.

Fr Browne said that the team has been going door to door in the area to appeal to parents to enrol their children in the school.

They believes there will be school-going children to fill the school again the year after next, and another public meeting will take place this week.

‘At the start of the school year last year, we had four pupils but two, a brother and sister, were taken out at Hallowe’en which left us with two,’ said Fr Browne.

‘The final two parents informed us then that they wouldn’t be enrolling them for September, so that focused everyone’s opinion. The Bishop asked me to run a consultation process with the community, and I was delighted to see so many young parents come to support.

‘The parents saw for themselves that they may not have a school when their kids are ready in the next year or two, and that it will be lost if we don’t do something now’.

Fr Browne said that the meeting filled him with a new energy to try fix the situation.

‘We’ve got the get up and go to turn this around but truthfully, such a meeting probably should have happened before now. The numbers have been falling for a good while, and the board and I have been pushing this for the three years since I arrived. But if we can keep it open this year, there will be the numbers to sustain it after that.

‘The problem is once it’s gone there’s no coming back and our message is that we’re open for business. Like we always do, we’re supporting the cost of uniform and books for the year’.

Fr Browne said that the school offers a quality education, but it is also historically significant.

‘The local school is a very emotional thing in any community, and the people are justifiably upset at the thought of it closing. Ballyfad started as a hedge school and it has a long history, having started even before the Education Act of the 1800s.

‘Like in every generation, whether it’s the church, football or soccer club, everyone has to play their part. It’s no different to supporting your local shop or post office because if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.

‘Over the last year as the numbers got small, parents were worried about the problem of the whole social aspect of schools. In recent years, we were kept alive by the support of Church of Ireland parishioners.

‘Most people would tell me that their children were well prepared for secondary school having attended Ballyfad National School, there’s no one complaining about the quality, but we’re surrounded by so many schools like Coolgreany, Kilanerin and Ballyduff and we even see children attending Gorey and Arklow. We know Ballyfad can’t be the only school suffering’.

He described the coming weeks as vital.

‘If the school goes under eight children two years in a row, the Department will step in and close it.’

Local councillor Anthony Donohoe said that Ballyfad NS had been a thriving school.

‘It’s going to be hard to keep it open when this is where we’ve ended up,’ he said. ‘It’s disappointing as it has been there a long time and produced great kids through its teaching.

‘I’d like to see kids enrolling back into the school to ensure its future. The power is in people’s hands and if they choose not to, then it will close.’

He said that what has happened was not related to the pandemic.

‘What we have now is people driving past Ballyfad National School to get to another school, and the Department is not going to keep the school open if this is the case’.

A spokesperson for the Department released the following statement: ‘Small schools are defined for statistical purposes as schools with four mainstream teachers or less. They’re highly valued in their communities in that they provide a vital link to local heritage and history, help sustain rural populations and often act as a link for sports and social activity.

‘There is a commitment contained in the programme for a partnership government to recognise the importance of small schools. There is a further commitment not to close any small school without the consent of parents. The decision making authority for a school closure belongs to the patron of a school. Any proposal to close a school must involve consultation with all of the relevant stakeholders, parents, teachers, students and local communities and follow decisions taken at local level and must be agreed with the Department’.