Coláiste Bhríde students awarded UCD scholarships for academic excellence

Students from Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew were recognised and rewarded for their academic achievements through being offered scholarships to University College Dublin.

The students were some of the two thousand students recognised for their academic excellence at the UCD Entrance Scholarship Awards evening in O’Reilly Hall. They joined with parents, school management and peers from across the country to celebrate their success. Each student received a certificate and each school got a commemorative plaque.

The UCD Entrance Scholarship Awards evening is always a highlight for students who have joined first year in UCD in all the various faculties. On the evening, Professor Barbara Dooley spoke of the resilience that these young scholars have already demonstrated through Covid times. She stressed that excellence is achieved through diversity which will sustain and build on academic and personal achievements. She also advised the young scholars to challenge themselves and to move out of their comfort zones in order to enrich their lives and their learning experiences.

The Coláiste Bhríde students who received awards were:

Academic High Achievers: Abbie Byrne, Caoimhe Byrne, Máire Deegan, James Doyle, Victoria Dranko, Aoibhe Lancaster, Cian O’Tuama, Gráinne Rice, Grace Stedmond

Academic Achiever and Gaeltacht Scholar: Isabella Ní Chonaill

Cothrom na Féinne Scholars: Anna Lalor (absent), Heidi Woods