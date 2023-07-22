Co Wexford village set to come alive during Gap Arts Festival

Ballythomas to host two days of family fun from August 11 – 13

Pictured with Arty the Bear at the launch of the Gap Arts Festival in Gorey Library were Mary Fleming, Paul Hempenstall, Garrett Keogh (Festival Director), Ailsing F. Leonard, Sean Bronwe, Mary Kinsella. Pic: Jim Campbell

Cllr Donal Kenny, Arty the Bear, Garrett Keogh (Festival Director), Cllr Fionntán Ó Suilleabháin (Deputy Cathaoirleach, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District), Cllr Andrew Bolger, Sean Browne pictured at the launch of the Gap Arts Festival in Gorey Library. Pic: Jim Campbell

Excitement is building for the thirteenth annual Gap Arts Festival in and around Ballythomas, to run on the weekend of August 11 – 13.

Launching the festival at Gorey Municipal Offices on Tuesday evening, Leas-Cathaoirleach Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin highlighted the position of the festival in the community and the region.

“It was awarded the prestigious EFFE Label as a unique festival by the European Festivals Association, and its Community Portrait Project was nominated for a European Rural Inspiration Award,” said Cllr Súilleabháin.

The theme of this year’s festival is Ó Chóngar is Chian, From Near and Far.

Wexford County Council Director of Services, Liz Hore, Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal Administrator, Philip Knight, and Councillors Donal Kenny, Anthony Donohoe and Andrew Bolger were also at the launch.

Festival director Garrett Keogh said: “The festival continues to support local artists, serve local audiences, and bring the arts to parts they would not otherwise reach. But we’re not exclusive. We’re local but not parochial.”

An example of this, he said, is that one of the performers this year had been married to Cate Blanchett, although not in real life: Barry Barnes played the part of Graham Turley, husband of Veronica Guerin in the movie.

And Barry is one of several actors in The Ritz Brothers who will be performing during the festival. Based in Dublin, they describe themselves as musical troubadours, and the band’s music and humour will be central to the Picnic@TheGap.

“This is a family Sunday afternoon in Ballythomas Community Field. You bring fold-up chairs, blankets, and grub, and we provide the entertainment,” said Mr Keogh.

There will be cartoons in the Gap Inflatable Cinema, a cross between a poly tunnel and a bouncy castle, along with a pair of medieval clowns performing the walkabout Snail’s Tale, face-painting, a children’s art exhibition, horseshoes, and the newly-formed Gap Choir.

“The choir is another local first,” added Mr Keogh. “The festival commissioned well-known singer Honor Heffernan, and a group of twelve have been rehearsing for the last month.”

The festival will host Gorey artist Aisling F Leonard’s first solo exhibition of Linoprints in the Gap pub. There will be family art workshops, a series of talks on local history, a Caifé na Maidne coffee morning in Irish más maith leat, if you want.

“The Gig@TheGap will have a Last Waltz vibe,” said Marc Aubele of the Soul Cowboys. This six-piece band came together to play at the festival in 2022 and have been in demand ever since. On the Saturday night they will be joined on stage by Sam Ali, Ashley Hayden, Honor Heffernan, and others.

There will be a late-night outdoor family movie. A new play, Head Case, will be preceded by the screening of Life Under Lockdown. This short film was shot by nine people, young and old, on their mobile phones during the early restrictions. It is a unique community record of those bizarre days.

With film maker Terence White the festival is developing a new documentary, called Croghan’s Gold. In 1795 when gold was discovered in the quickly renamed Goldmines River, just below the windfarm on Croghan, it led to the local Klondike. The biggest nugget ever found in these islands came from there, and the Goldsmithing Academy verifies that 80kgs of alluvial gold was extracted in six weeks.

“And there is also a semi-secret event,” said Mr Keogh. “What Banksy is to mural art, so is Boss Sounds to dee-jaying.” Last seen and heard in London, the anonymous artist will play late night reggae and ska at the Gap. But as he warned Mr Keogh: “This is not for those who think that reggae begins and ends with Bob Marley.”

Festival details can be found on gapartsfestival.com. Booking on Eventbrite.