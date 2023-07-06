Closure of Gorey Main Street for Market House Festival could be ‘a breath of fresh air’

Conflicting reports on how local businesses feel about the closure of the town centre for the Market House Festival were offered at the monthly meeting of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD). Scheduled for the August Bank Holiday weekend, this year’s festival will feature, among others, Allie Sherlock, and will also see part of the Main Street closed for the entire weekend.

According to Councillor Joe Sullivan this news had not gone done well with the affected businesses.

“I have been listening to people around the town for the last week, people in businesses who are seriously concerned about the closure of the Main St,” he began. “They say to me they don’t know who appointed the person who made this decision, but the six councillors attached to Gorey are going to find out all about it next year (at the local elections).

"There is widespread opposition to it, I have visited 15 premises in town, and I do believe I have a right in a fair and honest way to represent their views, they are tax payers and they are rate payers. I came into this town on April 11, 1986 and...”

This detail led Cllr Anthony Donohue to quietly note, with no little humour, that said date had been “a dark day” in the history of Gorey.

Undeterred, Cllr Sullivan continued.

“...in one capacity or another, for the first 28 years in this town I was a public servant and was working at the Market House festival, and for the last nine years I’ve been a public representative, so to say I’ve no idea what’s happening would be unfair. The kernel of the issue is the rate-payers and tax-payers feel one of the best opportunities they have to make a living to set them up for the summer is the Saturday of the August Bank Holiday, and if the Main St of the town is closed on that day it’s going to seriously impact on their ability to conduct their business.

"I agree with them from my experience of living and working in this town for the past 37 years. You can say it’s an executive decision but how far can you go with an executive decision, we have to take everyone’s point of view on board, they expect us to respect them and listen to their viewpoint, there’s a business on that street which celebrated 100 years in business, do we discount those people? I hear the health and safety argument going around and would ask the council to listen seriously to the people who are going to be impacted in relation to their livelihood. It’s high-handed of us to steamroll across them, to say ‘we’re the council, we’re going to do what we like’.”

However, Cllr Donohue took a more circumspect view of the plans to close the street for the weekend.

“As a former participant in the festival I know the street closes at 5 p.m. on the Friday, the stage comes down and goes back up Saturday evening, what the committee are proposing is the screen stays up from Friday until Sunday. So what you’re looking at is a section of the main street closing from 9-5 on the Saturday, yet what Cllr Sullivan is describing is that the clouds will fall in, the shops will all close, but it could be quite refreshing to have a section of the street pedestrianised for the day, you park in the car parks, walk down, and have the whole street to shop in.

"I’m neither for nor against it because I no longer have a participation in the festival but I think people are afraid of change even though sometimes it can be a good thing, this could be a breath of fresh air.”

Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin was fearful this decision was another example of “health and safety” going “completely over the top” but did concede that “it’s always good to try new things, just because it’s always been done one way doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a reason to continue it.”

Like Cllr Sullivan, District Manager Philip Knight had visited the businesses most affected by the street’s closure, and his experiences didn’t tally with the aforementioned.

“I’ve been in the town as well and spoken to a number of businesses, I concentrated my efforts in the block we’re actually closing, spoke to every single business in that block and a few more further up,” he said. “I went into 15-20 shops and mostly people were okay with it, there were three shops I went into where they had got one of early proposals for how we were going to configure the streets, and there was some confusion and consternation because they didn’t really understand what we were trying to do.

"There were three shops I went into – and I received a phone call today in a similar vein – where once I explained them to what we were doing and how we were going about it, while I can’t say they were pleased about it, they did see the reasoning behind it. Of the rest some were fairly neutral, two were delighted, in statistical terms what I saw was a fairly normal bell-curve of opinions.”

Addressing Cllr Ó Súilleabháin’s concerns regarding health and safety, Mr Knight explained that this decision had been partially influenced by a number of issues which affected last year’s festival.

“There were three incidents last year, the first was notified to us by An Garda Síochána; there was a pinch point created by the site of the stage, it was difficult for people to move in and out and there was a man who required medical attention, it became difficult to get him to the ambulance, that’s why the stage has been moved further back this year.

"In terms of taking the stage down and putting it back up, the contractor highlighted how he was trying to disassemble the stage last year at 1 a.m. a number of drunk people approached him and started messing with the equipment, that’s very expensive, very heavy equipment. He also is suffering of staff shortages and would struggle with the manpower to take the stage down and put it back up. It takes two hours to do the full de-rig.”

Support for the proposed change came from Cllr Donal Kenny who argued that regardless of the decision it was unlikely full agreement would be reached either way, however, he did advise that “objections have to be listened to and, if they’re strong enough, they may have to be adhered to”.

After Cllr Andrew Bolger suggested creating a map to show people the effect the closure would have, Cllr Mary Farrell said it was common knowledge that the town was incredibly busy during the festival.

“The majority of people in north Wexford know the worst place to be on the August Bank Holiday weekend is Gorey town centre, who in their right mind would try to drive up the street anyway?” she asked.

Cllr Willie Kavanagh then noted how similar opposition to the closure of the Market Square and Rafter Street in Enniscorthy for the Rockin’ Food Festival had ended with businesses saying they’d “never had a better weekend”, before Mr Knight said complimentary car parks could be made available for pedestrians over the course of the festival.