Class of 1966 among visitors to Wexford gardens as open days raise €18,000 for Hope Centre

Having opened Ballymore Schoolhouse gardens to the public for the first time in 15 years Mary Webb and Michael Mosman have raised €18,460 for the Hope Cancer Support Centre.

Over the course of two weekends, visitors were invited to explore the gardens including its laburnum tunnel, moongate, authentic Japanese teahouse, meandering streams, intimate walkways and spectacular views of north county Wexford.

Set in the foothills of Carrig Rua, Camolin, the gardens were developed by John and Sylvia Mulcahy over a 30-year period with the help of local Clologue men; the late Paddy Ronan and Michael Leacy, who is still in charge today. The group transformed what was then an overgrown and wild site, constructing paths, stone work and ponds.

The two acre garden surrounds Ballymore Schoolhouse which was built as non-denominational primary school with a schoolmaster’s residence in 1830 by Berney Builders, Ferns at a cost of £100, with the land donated by Messrs. Donovan, Ballymore House. It continued in use as a school until 1966 and was then used for socials and dances until the 1970s when it was bought by John and Sylvia Mulcahy, Dublin, who developed the garden.

Among those visiting the gardens over the two weekends were the last class to attend the school, the class of ‘66, many of whom still live in the area.

“We had a huge amount of people present over the two weekends,” said Leah Johnston. “We’re hoping to open the gardens again next year, maybe do something similar for charity.”

Visitors to the gardens were given the opportunity to place ribbons containing the name of loved ones on special hope and remembrance trees and Mary said every effort was made to ensure all those who came enjoyed their time.

“Maintaining the garden for the future is also a top priority, a big effort went into repairing or in some cases replacing many of the older timber structures, such as the arch supporting the laburnum tunnel, the red bridge and many of the steps and pathways throughout the garden,” she said.