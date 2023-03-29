Clarity sought in light of Gorey Chairperson’s comments about Esmonde Lane

Local residents and businesses attend a meeting in Esmonde Lane on Thursday regarding anti social behaviour in the area. Pic: Jim Campbell

Clarity on the plans for the Esmonde Street regeneration project was sought by Councillor Diarmuid Devereux, who queried comments made by Chairperson Councillor Donal Kenny regarding the inclusion of work at Esmonde Lane in the plan.

At the March meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, Cllr Devereux said referenced a recent article in the Gorey Guardian, in which Cllr Kenny said that he was hopeful that work at Esmonde Lane could be included as part of the Esmonde Street regeneration plan. Cllr Devereux said that Esmonde Lane residents had been told that it wouldn’t be included in this project, and called for clarity on the matter.

"It is very important that councillors are made aware that if we are told one thing, instead of changing it, it is important that information is relayed to people.”

Executive Engineer Joanne Kehoe said the Esmonde Street funding under the roads programme is going towards road surfacing.

However, District Manager Philip Knight added that a clean-up of Esmonde Lane is one of the projects currently under consideration for the additional funding received in the GMA under the increase in the Local Property Tax.

Councillor Pip Breen asked when work at Esmonde Street would begin and Ms Kehoe informed him that this would be dictated by the Special Projects Team.