Castletown kids go batty for biodiversity project

Pupils from Scoil Ghormain Naofa in Castletown are working to protect a species which doesn’t often get mentioned in the fight to save animals from climate change. In January of this year the children enjoyed an introduction to Irish bats in collaboration with Alan Poole of Wexford Bat Group which helped to dispel some of the myths surrounding these nocturnal creatures.

During Alan’s talk the pupils asked questions about bats and learned more about their habits and behaviours, setting them up for a biodiversity week project which saw them create bat boxes to place in sunny positions in their school grounds. The bat boxes were pre cut by Alan and Graeme of Wexford Bat Group and then the fifth and sixth class pupils arrived, ready for action, with their Philips screwdrivers and quickly got stuck in to put the boxes together.

"It was a very hands on experience for the children who were extremely keen to make the boxes to support their local bat population,” said Cathy Lee of The Ahare River and Biodiversity Development Group. ”There were adult helpers on hand if children needed help, but they did an amazing job and were very proud of the finished product.”

Pupils in St Kevin's National school Tara Hill take part in the project on June 11.