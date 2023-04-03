Carnew students win Wicklow Rubbish Film Festival award

Budding film-makers from Coláiste Bhríde in Carnew have won the County Wicklow award at this year’s Rubbish Film Festival 2023 for their ecological short entitled ‘The Last Drop’.

The transition year students’ film, which explores the increasingly important topic of water conservation, overcame stiff competition from around the Garden County to clinch the award, with the Temple Carrig School in Greystones’ energy conservation and climate film ‘ReAct’ finishing a close second.

Students from Coláiste Bhríde and Temple Carrig will now go on to represent County Wicklow at the national finals of the Rubbish Film Festival, which are set to take place in Navan on May 3.

Among the other Wicklow entries this year were the East Glendalough School with ‘A Matter of Responsibility’ and ‘EarthVsClimate’, North Wicklow Educate Together in Bray with their short ‘Plastic Romance The Window’, St. David’s School in Greystones with ‘Break the Cycle’ and Presentation College, Bray with their film entitled ‘B(r)oke’.

The participating schools also produced a poster for their films, with the East Glendalough School in Wicklow Town scooping the award for best poster for their waste management focussed film.

This is the first time Wicklow schools have participated in the film festival, which challenges students to make a short, one-minute film that is focussed on climate action, consumption and sustainable development goals.

Coláiste Bhríde students Abbie Kavanagh, Angelica D’Alessandro, Yasmin Vickers, Ciara Byrne, Sarvani Kasibhatla, Clara Melero, Aoife Molloy, Chloe Byrne, Emily Redmond, Aoibhe McGuigan, Allie Nolan and Emma Healy received two days of training in filmmaking with Createschool, who are based at the new film hub on Clermont Campus in Rathnew, with Wicklow County Council sponsoring the training.

Speaking ahead of the finals, Coláiste Bhríde transition year student Aoife Molloy (15) said that she and her classmates were over the moon that their film had been selected as the best in Wicklow.

“It’s amazing that we’re through to the finals – we still can’t quite believe it,” Aoife said. “We’re really proud of the film we made and we’re really excited that more people will get to see it.

“We came up with the idea for it after looking at a range of ecological topics. When we touched on the issue of water conservation, we all agreed that it is something that really needs highlighting and fixing. So, we decided to make our video into a warning of sorts, showing what the world might look like in 50 years if we continue our current path.

“We shot and produced the whole short using equipment, props and software that were already in the school. We used iPads to do the filming, went to the bathroom for shots of sinks and showers. We had everything we needed in the school to get our message across.

“Honestly, we can’t wait for the finals. It’s going to be so much fun to see all the other students and their films. We’re all really proud of what we made, so we can’t wait for others to see it.

“We’d like to thank the festival for the opportunity and for the great training they provided us.

Praising all of the participating Wicklow students, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Emer O’Gorman, said: “The creative approach TY students took to expressing their views on a range of climate change and sustainability topics is very inspiring. They showed great skill in their use of film to develop and present their message”.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley commented: “The Rubbish Film Festival competition showcased the talent of youth in screen-play writing, acting and film production under the guidance of Createschool.

"It’s great to see the next generation of screen talent being developed here in Wicklow - the home for film production in Ireland”.

Peter Baxter of Createschool added: “Since 2016 The Rubbish Film Festival has been a great success in Co Meath, and this year, with the support of a number of local authorities, including Wicklow, we have been able to reach a broader national audience.

“The standard of entries from participating schools in the county has been incredibly high, which bodes very well for the film industry. Thank you to Wicklow County Council for their support and to the staff and students of the participating schools for wonderful efforts".

All the film entries from Wicklow students can be seen on the Rubbish Film Festival’s YouTube page.