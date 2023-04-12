Carnew primary and secondary school students come together through stories

Jay McEvoy, Kaswier Geraniec, Michael Lacey and Dylan Dwyer from Coláiste Bhríde at reading Initiative 'One Book, One Community organised by Coláiste Bhríde's TY students in the school on Tuesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Stories can spark conversations and bring people together and through their involvement in the ‘One Book, One Community’ project, students at Coláiste Bhríde Carnew hope to facilitate this.

As part of the initiative, the students from the Rather Be Reading Transition Year class organised an interactive workshop, which brought together Coláiste Bhríde students and pupils from All Saints’ National School. The aim of this event was to support the students’ study of the book ‘A Place Called Perfect’, while also encouraging creativity and collaboration.

The workshop was set out into a number of stations where students got to draw pictures, do word searches, play charades and more. There was a warm and friendly atmosphere and a number of prizes were presented to students on the day for their efforts.

The ‘One Book, One Community’ project is an initiative run in conjunction with the Wicklow County Council Library Service. Owing to its suc cess with others schools, Coláiste Bhríde students and teachers decided to get involved this year and, according to teacher Karen Murphy, it has been a really positive experience.

"The idea is to get segments of the community reading the same book and sharing what they find,” she said. “It gives the students something in common to talk about. Among the classes, they’re comparing what chapter they’re on and talking about the story. The feedback from the teachers has been really positive also. Because there’s sci-fi, comedy and a bit of everything in this book, it’s ticking all the boxes for students.”