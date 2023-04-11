Carnew FC donate Easter eggs to Community Care

Maura Farrell received her Easter Egg from Harry Kavanagh at the Carnew Community Care on Thursday. The Easter Eggs were donated to the Carnew Community Care by Carnew FC. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the handing over of Easter eggs to the Carnew Community Care donated by Carnew FC on Thursday were Pat Donohoe, Pat O'Keeffe, Tómas Kenny (Club Chairman) and Kevin Jordan. Pic: Jim Campbell

Carnew FC donated Easter eggs to Carnew Community Care on Thursday. The football club's underage players, parents and club representatives are pictured with residents and staff as they haded over the eggs. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the handing over of Easter eggs to the Carnew Community Care donated by Carnew FC on Thursday were Lisa Cahill, Charlie Cahill, Sean Cahill and Anne Kavanagh (Manager, Carnew Community Care). Pic: Jim Campbell

Peggy Cahill received her Easter Egg from Sean Cahill (no relation) pictured with Sean's mum Lisa. The Easter Eggs were donated to the Carnew Community Care from Carnew FC. Pic: Jim Campbell

Casey Carter handing over an Easter egg to Patsy Curran pictured with Bernadette Tobin. The Easter Eggs were donated to the Carnew Community Care from Carnew FC. Pic: Jim Campbell

Charlie Cahill and Dean Byrne handed over an Easter egg to Michael Carton at Carnew Community Care on Thursday. The Easter Eggs were donated to the Carnew Community Care from Carnew FC. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the handing over of Easter eggs to the Carnew Community Care donated by Carnew FC on Thursday were Harry, Laura and Sophie Kavanagh. Pic: Jim Campbell

Members of Carnew FC generously donated chocolate Easter eggs and a variety of cakes to clients at Carnew Community Care on Wednesday.

The thoughtful donation came about after a Carnew FC committee member suggested the initiative on the club’s WhatsApp group.

Chairman Tomás Kenny said: “The idea was suggested about around three weeks ago when one of our committee members, Gareth Cullen, proposed that we do something for Carnew Community care.

"We all agreed that it was a fantastic idea and we were delighted to do it. The eggs and cakes were well-received by the residents and it was just a great day overall.”