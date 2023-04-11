Carnew FC donate Easter eggs to Community Care
Eoin Mac RaghnaillWicklow People
Members of Carnew FC generously donated chocolate Easter eggs and a variety of cakes to clients at Carnew Community Care on Wednesday.
The thoughtful donation came about after a Carnew FC committee member suggested the initiative on the club’s WhatsApp group.
Chairman Tomás Kenny said: “The idea was suggested about around three weeks ago when one of our committee members, Gareth Cullen, proposed that we do something for Carnew Community care.
"We all agreed that it was a fantastic idea and we were delighted to do it. The eggs and cakes were well-received by the residents and it was just a great day overall.”