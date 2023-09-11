Campaign for Wexford father and son after house gutted by fire – ‘he’s lost his mum and now his home’

Most of Luke's and Charlie's possessions were lost in the fire

A father and son who narrowly escaped with their lives when a fire engulfed their rented home in Craanford, have been left homeless and without most of their treasured possessions.

Luke Lamb and his 12-year-old son Charlie Osbourne lost nearly everything when a fire which started in a fridge, destroyed their home on August 30.

Charlie’s mother Cheryl sadly passed away last year and now disaster has struck again. A GoFundMe campaign called ‘help us to get a new home’ has been set up to help Luke and Charlie get back on their feet.

Up to €50,000 worth of Luke’s possessions were destroyed in the fire, but luckily they manage to preserve some valuable mementos of happier times, including Charlie’s teddy bear and his mother’s phone.

“It’s been a horrible year,” said Luke. Unfortunately, while the house owner had insurance, there was no insurance for Luke’s property. “Basically, I’ve lost everything,” he said.

“I’m not sleeping great. I keep waking up and thinking I’m smelling smoke. There’s so much going on in my head, it’s difficult to sleep.”

Luke and Charlie found refuge in a B&B after the fire, but have since moved to Luke’s mother’s one-bedroom accommodation in Kilanerin. “It’s not ideal,” said Luke.

Charlie, who has autism, attends school in Gorey, making it difficult for Luke to accept an offer of accommodation in Wexford town. “My support network is in Gorey, being that far away that will be a big issue.”

Luke said he will have to find the strength to carry on for Charlie’s sake. With property prices in Gorey so high, the family’s options are now bleak.

They were in bed when smoke and fire engulfed the house. Luke tried to rescue Charlie by throwing a mattress out the window to soften the jump but it didn’t land in the right place, and a terrified Charlie didn’t want to jump.

Luke had to climb down a wall and coax Charlie out on to the window sill so they could escape. “I managed to do that eventually, lucky enough just in time to get him out. I pulled him out of the window and slid down the wall.”

The fire has disrupted Charlie’s regime. “All he keeps saying is ‘when can we go home?’ It’s heart-breaking to tell him that we can’t go home. The only thing he had left of his mum is a mobile phone and a couple of teddy bears. Luckily enough, we managed to save them. He’s lost his mum and now his home.”

The family came to Wexford after Luke was born, and had lived in that house since 2011. “It was my forever home. I’d never envisage that it would all be gone one day,” said Luke.

Charlie can find large groups of people stressful due to his condition. The two-storey house is located on the outskirts of Craansford village and is now completely gutted.

Anything that is valuable is smoke damaged and can’t be retrieved, added Luke. “Things are so up in the air that we don’t know the plans are. The unknown is frightening but we’ll get through it, one way or another.”

So far, €475 has been raised towards a funding target of €5,000. Donations can be made to the gofundme.com page called Help Us to Get a New Home.