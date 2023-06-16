Calls for more urgent support for mica affected families in Wexford – ‘The house is falling in on top of them’

Distinctly aware that, once again, north Wexford families impacted by mica/pyrite contaminated blocks had travelled to sit in the public gallery at June’s meeting of Wexford County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Sullivan had a simple plea for council officials.

"Can we not just ensure that these people, whose houses are falling down around them, feel that we’re battling for them?”

The council had previously been informed of at least four homes across the county which had begun to crack and crumble as a result of having been built with defective blocks containing contaminated mica or pyrite.

With a spotlight on devastated families in Donegal in particular, the government committed to a redress scheme for those impacted by defective blocks. Raising the matter regularly, Cllr Joe Sullivan in Wexford wanted to stress that this was not just an issue for the north of the country.

"This has to be followed up,” he said. “We have a family living in a house that’s falling down around them.”

Noting a previous suggestion from the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council that defective blocks had possibly been sourced outside the county, Cllr Sullivan said: “I don’t know where that information emanated from. I certainly don’t know where the blocks were sourced.

"In fact, a complaint was made to market surveillance in relation to defective blocks in Wexford 15 months ago and the complainant received no response, either from market surveillance or building control.”

For Wexford County Council’s part, Director of Services Liz Hore said that they were awaiting regulations from the department in relation to redress, which they’ve been told should arrive before July.

"Until the regulations are in place, there’s no more we can do as a local authority,” she said.

Cllr Sullivan concluded by asking “if we could keep these people in the loop. It’s traumatic enough having the house fall in on top of you without being kept in the dark as well.”