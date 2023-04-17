Budding students explore learning opportunities on their doorstep at Gorey open evening

Pictured at the 'Open Night' at the Gorey Institute of Further Education on Wednesday were Lilly King, Peader Dempsey (ECC) and Ellen Noctor (ECC). Pic: Jim Campbell

Learners at various life stages explored the many educational opportunities on their doorstep at the Gorey Education and Training Centre open evening recently.

Whether someone is a school leaver or a mature student, the centre offers a wide range of course options for everyone, and this is the idea that was emphasised on the open evening.

Options include those under the umbrella of Gorey Institute of Further Education, as well as those under the Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS), the Back to Education Initiative (BTEI), English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses and Literacy courses.

According to Course Director for the Gorey Institute of Further Education Accounting Technician Course, Mary-Ann O’Rourke, the open evening had a very high attendance, with people from all backgrounds coming along to learn more.

“We had a steady stream of people coming in, from Leaving Cert students, to people who want to change career and those who have been a carer at home and want to come back into education,” she explained. "The whole idea of the open evening was to promote the courses on offer in Gorey Further Education and Training Centre.”

Dorothy McCarthy and Ellie Matthews attended the 'Open Night' at the Gorey Institute of Further Education on Wednesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Gorey Institute of Further Education currently offers four courses which are available to anyone: Accounting Technician; Youthwork and Community Development; Nursing and Healthcare Studies. It is the only place in Wexford where one can do a full-time day course to become an accounting technician, explained Mary-Ann.

Mary Rooney (VTOS) and Susan Neville (BTEI) pictured at the 'Open Night' at the Gorey Institute of Further Education on Wednesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Vocational Training and Opportunities Scheme (VTOS) provides courses to develop your skills and prepare you for employment, self-employment or further education and training. You can apply for VTOS if you are over 21 years of age, unemployed and have been getting certain social welfare payments for at least six months. Through the VTOS scheme, Gorey learners can participate in a wide range of courses including Employability Skills and Business Administration.

Pictured at the 'Open Night' at the Gorey Institute of Further Education on Wednesday were Lilly King, Peader Dempsey (ECC) and Ellen Noctor (ECC). Pic: Jim Campbell

Meanwhile, The Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) provides part-time courses for young people and adults, giving them the opportunity to combine a return to learning with family, work and other responsibilities.

At the 'Open Night' at the Gorey Institute of Further Education on Wednesday were Susan Neville (BTEI), Anne McDonald (WWETB Adult Literacy) and Celina Hayden (BTEI). Pic: Jim Campbell

Those interested in learning more about or applying for courses in Gorey Institute of Further Education can visit www.goreyife.ie. Information about the other programmes can be obtained by calling 053 942 1791.