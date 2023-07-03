Biodiversity project teaches Wexford children the importance of wild Irish flowers

Pupils from Scoil Ghormain Naofa in Castletown have taken part in a ‘living learning’ project which saw them discover the importance of native Irish wild flowers to local biodiversity.

At the community pollinator plot in Kilgorman, the children observed various types of bumble, honey, and species of bees, as well as hover flies showing off their hovering skills. The children then planted seeds and heard about the importance of hedgerows, which animals and insects need them for shelter and cover, and how we need to protect them.

“We are a part of nature and not removed from it,” said Cathy Lee, chairperson of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Development Group which organised the event. “Therefore, what actions we take, either negative or positive, have not only an impact on nature but on us as human beings also.”

Cathy said she looked forward to further projects with the schoolchildren in the future.