Award-winning artist Aidan Bolger meets his muse as Charlie Bird visits his Carnew school

Charlie Bird delighted with the painting by young artist Aidan Bolger from sixth year who won a special merit award in the Texaco Art Competition pictured in Colaiste Bhríde, Carnew on Wednesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Coláiste Bhríde student Aidan Bolger met his muse when veteran journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird paid a visit to the school following Aidan’s successful entry into the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

A Leaving Cert student and talented artist, Aidan recently received a Special Merit in the contest for his portrait of Charlie Bird titled ‘Charlie Bird – An Uphill Struggle’. Aidan was inspired to choose this subject matter due to Charlie’s courageous public battle with Motor Neuron Disease for which Charlie has been actively raising funds and awareness through the campaign titled ‘Climb with Charlie’.

On his visit to Carnew, Charlie, along with his wife Claire and dog Tiger, were presented with a framed copy of the portrait.

“Over the course of the last eighteen months and the Climb with Charlie campaign, we have received so many photographs and portraits and paintings, our house is filled with them. Then we got word that Picasso had also done a portrait and had won a prize in the Texaco Children’s art competition,” said Charlie.

“Then it was revealed to me that it was from a student here in Carnew, Wicklow. So Aidan, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for this fantastic portrait of myself. It will get pride of place in my home, you really did a great job and would urge you to continue with your studies and continue painting. You have some talent Aidan.”

During the meeting, Charlie presented Aidan with a signed copy of his book ‘Charlie Bird – Time and Tide’. Transition year students Hannah Lyons and Ben Kelly presented Charlie’s dog Tiger with a dog bandana and treats, much to the amusement of all.